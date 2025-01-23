Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageleavesplantplanefacepersonmicrophonevintagecarA hydraulic mechanic greasing the landing gear of a transport, before the plane leaves the last station on the assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, TexasView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 957 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7265 x 9114 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKids & creativity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481343/kids-creativity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGetting a nose door ready to put on a C-87 transport plane at the end of the assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503528/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseKids craft ideas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481354/kids-craft-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLowering an engine in place in assembling a transport plane in a Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506690/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519153/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseFitting the tail of a transport plane to the wing center section in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505642/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseGold celestial sun moon background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208037/gold-celestial-sun-moon-background-editable-designView licenseInstalling structural parts of a C-87 transport plane in the tunnel of a tail fuselage section at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504506/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseCar insurance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667820/car-insurance-instagram-post-templateView licenseHelen Bray, who left school to become a mechanic at a western aircraft plant, is making an emplanage section on a new…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508520/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseConfident businesswoman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14876862/confident-businesswoman-remixView licenseWorking on wing of Consolidated Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp. plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503626/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding houseplant, creative environment editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208414/man-holding-houseplant-creative-environment-editable-remixView licenseAssembling Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503976/assembling-liberator-bomber-consolidated-aircraft-corp-fort-worth-texasFree Image from public domain licenseHome play Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543900/home-play-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRiveters at work on fuselage of Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503309/photo-image-space-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band album cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714935/music-band-album-cover-templateView licenseInstalling oxygen flask racks above the flight deck of a C-87 transport at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505677/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty product pastel logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774440/beauty-product-pastel-logo-template-editable-designView licenseDrilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502150/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding houseplant, creative environment editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208438/man-holding-houseplant-creative-environment-editable-remixView licenseDrilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504394/photo-image-hospital-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseJungle journey Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714865/jungle-journey-instagram-post-templateView licenseA mating operation on a transport plane just before it comes to the pre-assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508236/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Christmas illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16184218/vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseLowering an engine in place in assembling a C-87 transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503344/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseBeige gold celestial pattern background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208091/beige-gold-celestial-pattern-background-editable-designView licenseProduction of B-24 bombers and C-87 transports, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas. Cabbie Coleman, former…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506605/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseGirl holding flower pot png, Josef Rudolf Witzel's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580826/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseInstalling an engine at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506370/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain license3D editable couple driving EV car at night, sustainable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12396079/editable-couple-driving-car-night-sustainable-environment-remixView licenseDrilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506630/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517206/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView licenseDrilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509033/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Christmas illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16184145/vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView licensePutting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503880/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseGold celestial pattern desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208112/gold-celestial-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePutting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503728/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWorking on the wing center section at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508003/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license