Painting the American insignia on airplane wings is a job that Mrs. Irma Lee McElroy, a former office worker, does with…
Woman holding megaphone, editable social media vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…
Technology human touch background, modern remake of The Creation of Adam
Women from all fields have joined the production army, Corpus Christi, Texas. Miss Grace Weaver, a civil service worker at…
Children pointing at blackboard, editable education. Remixed by rawpixel.
Happy business team giving high five
Lorena Craig is cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Plane window, Starry Night background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lorena Craig is a cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Plane window, Starry Night art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Medical information review, editable blue design
Women are contributing their skills to the nation's needs by keeping our country's planes in top-notch fighting condition…
Health checkup packages Instagram post template, editable text
Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis, senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Dept. of the Naval Air Base, talking with one of the…
Health checkup Instagram story template
Mrs. Cora Ann Bowen (left) works as a cowler at the Naval Air Base; Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis is a senior supervisor in the…
Accident insurance Instagram post template, editable text
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic in the Assembly and Repair Department at the Naval Air…
Working women, lifestyle aesthetic editable remix
Bowen, a riveter, and Olsen, her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Surgeon getting ready for a surgery
This sailor mechanic is inspecting a PBY plane at the Naval Air Base in Corpus Christi, Texas. The ship had been…
Plane window, Starry Night desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval Air Base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
Doctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Formerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…
Healthcare center Instagram post template, editable text
Starting a propeller at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Hospital services Instagram post template, editable text
Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis has been appointed by civil service to be senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Department at…
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
"Women in white" doctor Navy planes (motors) at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mildred Webb, an NYA trainee at…
Hospital workers, hospital remix, editable design
Sailor mechanic fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Medical information review, editable white design
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Aim for the moon Instagram post template, editable text
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
