A nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American Aviation, Inc., Calif. A front section of the plane shows in the background. General Doolittle has called the ship the best military plane in existence. With plenty of speed, a 1,700-mile cruising range and a ceiling of 25,000 feet, it has performed brilliantly as a medium bomber and as an escort plane. 