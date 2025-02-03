rawpixel
Large pipe elbows for the Army are formed at Tube Turns, Inc., by heating lengths of pipe with gas flames and forcing them…
Robot fight fantasy remix, editable design
Capping and inspecting tubing: two women are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the…
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Two women workers are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the "Vengeance" (A-31) dive…
Memorial day Instagram post template
This husky member of a construction crew building a new 33,000-volt electric power line into Fort Knox is performing an…
Black demonic knight fantasy remix, editable design
A battery of 1,000 and 2,000 pound furnaces roaring threats to the Axis. These are rotary, oil-fired melting furnaces at…
Music channel Instagram post template, editable text
Metal parts are placed on masonite by this woman employee before they slide under the multi-ton hydropress, North American…
D-Day heroes poster template
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
Working women poster template
This husky member of a construction crew building a new 33,000-volt electric power line into Fort Knox is performing an…
D-Day Instagram post template
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
Say No to war Instagram post template
Tank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Good man, good gun: a private of the armored forces does some practice shooting with a 30-calibre Browning machine gun, Fort…
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
Light tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
Bomb bay gasoline tanks for long flights of B-25 bombers await assembly in the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
Sheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
World peace day Instagram post template
Smoke stacks
Memorial day Instagram post template
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
Women of power, editable flyer template for branding
Smoke stacks
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
Smoke stacks
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
Drilling horizontal stabilizers: operating a hand drill, this woman worker at Vultee-Nashville is shown working on the…
D-Day invasion poster template
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
