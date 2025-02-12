rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A young worker at the C & NW RR 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
Save
Edit Image
personbuildingvintagefactoryworld warpublic domainclothingusa
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Working on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…
Working on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503338/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Working women poster template
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506488/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad locomotive shops, Chicago, Ill.
Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad locomotive shops, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508643/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Working on a locomotive at the 40th Street shop of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Working on a locomotive at the 40th Street shop of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508189/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Working on the cab of a locomotive brought in for repair at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th…
Working on the cab of a locomotive brought in for repair at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504350/photo-image-airplane-steam-personFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…
Greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505985/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506187/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Greasing a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad
Greasing a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506498/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Thomas Madrigal greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse, Rock Island R.R., Blue Island, Ill.
Thomas Madrigal greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse, Rock Island R.R., Blue Island, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506935/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView license
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, working on a locomotive at the 40th Street railroad shops, Chicago, Ill.
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, working on a locomotive at the 40th Street railroad shops, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505114/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; locomotives in the roundhouse at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; locomotives in the roundhouse at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502187/photo-image-steam-light-laptopFree Image from public domain license
Stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
Stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903746/stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Working on a switch engine at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Working on a switch engine at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505980/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Welder at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad locomotive shops, 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
Welder at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad locomotive shops, 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505781/photo-image-background-baseball-faceFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Worn tires on locomotive wheels are refaced on this machine in the wheel shop of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North…
Worn tires on locomotive wheels are refaced on this machine in the wheel shop of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503818/photo-image-brick-wall-person-darkFree Image from public domain license
D-Day Instagram post template
D-Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Worker inspecting a locomotive on a pit in the roundhouse at the C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's…
Worker inspecting a locomotive on a pit in the roundhouse at the C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502193/photo-image-dark-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
PNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
PNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903745/png-element-stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView license
In the roundhouse at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad yard, Chicago, Ill.
In the roundhouse at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508076/photo-image-fire-steam-lightFree Image from public domain license
Remembering our soldiers Instagram post template
Remembering our soldiers Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639139/remembering-our-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView license
C. & N.W. R.R., women wipers at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H' class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa
C. & N.W. R.R., women wipers at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H' class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504931/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Section of a locomotive frame, which will be welded to replace a broken locomotive frame, Chicago, Ill. Workman is…
Section of a locomotive frame, which will be welded to replace a broken locomotive frame, Chicago, Ill. Workman is…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503368/photo-image-frame-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spreading asbestos mixture on boiler of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street…
Spreading asbestos mixture on boiler of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508538/photo-image-dog-construction-animalFree Image from public domain license
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Hump master in a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad yard operating a signal switch system which extends…
Hump master in a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad yard operating a signal switch system which extends…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508143/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license