Locomotives over the ash pit at the roundhouse and coaling station at the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western…
Locomotive in a railroad yard, Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western RR (), near Chicago, Ill.()
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506737/photo-image-sky-steam-smokeFree Image from public domain license
A general view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506675/photo-image-clouds-steam-personFree Image from public domain license
Locomotives lined up for coal, sand and water at the coaling station in the 40th Street yard of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508619/photo-image-steam-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad locomotive shops, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508643/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; locomotives in the roundhouse at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502187/photo-image-steam-light-laptopFree Image from public domain license
General view of one of the classification yards of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505990/photo-image-steam-person-smokeFree Image from public domain license
In the roundhouse at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508076/photo-image-fire-steam-lightFree Image from public domain license
General view of the hump yard at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505616/photo-image-steam-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Women wipers of the Chicago and North Western Railroad cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa. Mrs.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506365/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
C. & N.W. R.R., women wipers at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H' class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504931/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain license
General view of one of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad classification yards, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508207/photo-image-smoke-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
General view of one of the yards of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502191/photo-image-sky-steam-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506187/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain license
General view of the hump, Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad classification yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502202/photo-image-scenery-steam-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Mrs. Viola Sievers, one of the wipers at the roundhouse giving a giant "H" class locomotive a bath of live steam, Clinton…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504385/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain license
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, a general view of a classification yard at Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504488/photo-image-steam-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
A train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506140/photo-image-steam-house-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Indiana Harbor Belt RR, switch engine in yard near Calumet park stockyards, Calumet City (near Chicago), Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505583/photo-image-sunset-sky-steamFree Image from public domain license
General view of part of the Proviso yard of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill. In the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504497/photo-image-background-vintage-carsFree Image from public domain license
Working on the cab of a locomotive brought in for repair at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504350/photo-image-airplane-steam-personFree Image from public domain license