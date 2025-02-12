Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandfacepersonmanvintagefactoryworld warpublic domainJoseph Klesken washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yards of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 934 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7758 x 6041 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseJohn Sabados washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yard of C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506681/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWorking on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503338/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632488/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseMelrose Park (near Chicago), Ill, C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. William London has been a railroad worker…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505762/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseSam Cell, working on the truck of a car at the rip tracks of C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508094/photo-image-person-man-darkFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseMelrose Park (near Chicago), Ill.; C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; Roy Nelin, a box packer in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502197/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpreading asbestos mixture on boiler of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508538/photo-image-dog-construction-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHump master in a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad yard operating a signal switch system which extends…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508143/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChicago and North Western R.R., Mrs. Thelma Cuvage, working in the sand house at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa. Her job is…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502206/photo-image-plant-person-houseFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseWorking on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506488/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain licenseHumanitarian day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466704/humanitarian-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSection of a locomotive frame, which will be welded to replace a broken locomotive frame, Chicago, Ill. Workman is…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503368/photo-image-frame-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView licenseSwitchman throwing a switch at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505824/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseShopping time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723802/shopping-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGreasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505985/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWorkers at the roundhouse of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506305/photo-image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211395/war-instagram-post-templateView licenseThomas Madrigal greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse, Rock Island R.R., Blue Island, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506935/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo employees at the roundhouse at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503475/photo-image-face-people-menFree Image from public domain licenseCreative environment paper editable collage art sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590694/creative-environment-paper-editable-collage-art-setView licenseMelrose Park (near Chicago), Ill; C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; L. Logan, of West Chicago, boilermaker…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504991/photo-image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan grocer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616316/artisan-grocer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGreasing a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506498/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage costume Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13144708/vintage-costume-instagram-post-templateView licenseIn the roundhouse at a yard of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504911/photo-image-steam-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCreative environment paper editable collage art sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590631/creative-environment-paper-editable-collage-art-setView licenseC & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, railroad worker cultivating the small Victory garden in the Proviso yard…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507191/photo-image-buildings-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9509992/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseWorking on the cab of a locomotive brought in for repair at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504350/photo-image-airplane-steam-personFree Image from public domain license