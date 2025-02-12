Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepersonmanvintagefurnitureworld warpublic domainportraitclothingAmir Khalid right and Amir Faisal, sons of King Ibn Saud of Saudi Arabia. Their Royal Highnesses recently concluded an extensive visit in the United States as guests of the government. They have made a special study of irrigation projects in the United States. Amir Khalid right and Amir Faisal, sons of King Ibn Saud of Saudi Arabia. Their Royal Highnesses recently concluded an extensive visit in the United States as guests of the government. 