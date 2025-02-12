Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeoplemanvintageworld warpublic domainportraitclothingEnola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child, ex-housewife, now only woman welder at Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisc.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 953 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7336 x 9235 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseEnola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child. Ex-housewife, now she is the only woman welder at Heil and Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509035/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseLucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service, working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504073/photo-image-face-person-blackFree Image from public domain licenseEditable boy reading book, aesthetic hobby collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136021/editable-boy-reading-book-aesthetic-hobby-collage-remix-designView licenseWar production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps, Milwaukee, Wis. Mrs.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506878/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539866/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAgnes Cliemka, age 23, married and husband may be going into the service any day, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506287/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView licenseWar production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps., Milwaukee, Wisconsin.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507100/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseLucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service. Working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504418/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseWar production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504315/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseHelen Ryan, age 41 (with cap), widow and used to work in a show factory, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes Cliemka…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504041/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWar production worker at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506839/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWar production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506748/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseArmy reserve blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539598/army-reserve-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOne of the girls of Vilter Manufacturing Co. filing small gun parts, Milwaukee, Wisc. One brother in Coast Guard, one going…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506224/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539584/military-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWar production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex-stage…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503871/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseDrilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502150/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseGist inspector, Mrs. Mary Betchner inspecting one of the 25 cutters for burrs before inserting it in the inside of a 105mm.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505650/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseShopping time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723802/shopping-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTransfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill. Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503798/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFootball match Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611719/football-match-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoast Guardsman standing watch over 78-foot torpedo boat. Continual watch is kept. Higgins Industries, Inc., New Orleans, La.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503653/photo-image-construction-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHumanitarian day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466704/humanitarian-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMrs. Doris Duke, who is 26 and a mother of one child, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs. Duke is a civil service worker in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506239/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLathe operator machining parts for transport planes at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505745/photo-image-plant-planes-personFree Image from public domain licenseHonoring soldiers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539854/honoring-soldiers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502278/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640176/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseFormerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted her basement into a workshop to tin plate needles for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504035/photo-image-person-vintage-bloodFree Image from public domain license