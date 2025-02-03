rawpixel
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, railroad workers cultivating a little Victory garden at Proviso yard…
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, railroad worker cultivating the small Victory garden in the Proviso yard…
General view of one of the departure yards at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago…
A train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
General view of the hump yard at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
A Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad roundhouse, Chicago, Ill.
General view of the hump, Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad classification yard, Chicago, Ill.
Work goes on 24 hours a day at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Frederick Batt, brakeman, on the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
General view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso () yard, Chicago, Ill.
View in a departure yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso () yard at twilight, Chicago, Ill.
General view of one of the classification yards of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
A general view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Looking toward the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad classification yard. The trestle runs from the ice…
Train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
General view of part of classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago…
Train going over the hump at the C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…
In the roundhouse at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad yard, Chicago, Ill.
Train going over the hump at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Two employees at the roundhouse at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
