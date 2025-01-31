rawpixel
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
May day poster template
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
Memorial day Instagram post template
Unloading a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad iron ore docks by means of Hulett unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio. In the…
Construction safety first Instagram post template, editable text
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloader, Cleveland, Ohio
Working women poster template
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
Construction safety first blog banner template, editable text
Pennsylvania R.R. iron ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" ore unloaders
Construction safety first Instagram story template, editable text
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
Construction safety first poster template, editable text and design
Pennsylvania R.R. Railroad ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland…
May day poster template
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, a "Hulett" unloader in operation, Cleveland, Ohio
Memorial day Instagram post template
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, a "Hulett" ore unloader in operation, Cleveland, Ohio
D-Day heroes poster template
Pennsylvania R.R. Railroad ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland…
Poetry quote Facebook story template
After the ore is weighed in the "Hewlett" i.e. "Hulett" machine it is dropped in the waiting hopper cars below; Pennsylvania…
Construction & building Instagram post template
Loading a lake freighter with coal for shipment to other lake ports, Sandusky, Ohio
D-Day Instagram post template
Loading a freighter with coal at one of the three coal docks owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad, Sandusky, Ohio
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
Loading coal into a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad docks, Sandusky, Ohio
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
Loading coal into a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad docks, Sandusky, Ohio
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
Ore being unloaded from the lake steamer Algosoo of Sault Ste. Marie at Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, Sandusky, Ohio
Welding service Instagram story template
Loading coal into a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad docks, Sandusky, Ohio
