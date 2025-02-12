Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonnewspapersartmanvintageworld warpublic domainJohn L. Walter, conductor at Proviso yard of the C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. Mr. Walter has been employed on the railroad for 45 years, 32 of them as conductor. The red nose and cheeks are due to the below zero weather outside. Chicago, Ill.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 936 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6172 x 7910 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseMelrose Park (near Chicago), Ill, C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. 