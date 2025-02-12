rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
John L. Walter, conductor at Proviso yard of the C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. Mr. Walter has been…
Save
Edit Image
facepersonnewspapersartmanvintageworld warpublic domain
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill, C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. William London has been a railroad worker…
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill, C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. William London has been a railroad worker…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505762/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Make love not war Instagram post template
Make love not war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView license
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill; C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; L. Logan, of West Chicago, boilermaker…
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill; C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; L. Logan, of West Chicago, boilermaker…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504991/photo-image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Frederick Batt, brakeman, on the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Frederick Batt, brakeman, on the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505771/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
Call for peace Instagram post template
Call for peace Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView license
A worker in the roundhouse at the C & NW RR., Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
A worker in the roundhouse at the C & NW RR., Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508569/worker-the-roundhouse-the-rr-proviso-yard-chicago-illFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A.S. Gerdee, of 3251 Maypole() Street, working as a switchman at Proviso yard of C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western…
A.S. Gerdee, of 3251 Maypole() Street, working as a switchman at Proviso yard of C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504431/photo-image-background-hand-faceFree Image from public domain license
Regret quote Facebook story template
Regret quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Workers at the roundhouse of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
Workers at the roundhouse of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506305/photo-image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Elibia Siematter, employed as a sweeper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Elibia Siematter, employed as a sweeper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502179/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Switch lists coming in by teletype to the hump office at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad yard…
Switch lists coming in by teletype to the hump office at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad yard…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506311/photo-image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Shopping time Instagram post template, editable text
Shopping time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723802/shopping-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sam Cell, working on the truck of a car at the rip tracks of C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso…
Sam Cell, working on the truck of a car at the rip tracks of C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508094/photo-image-person-man-darkFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Marcella Hart, mother of three children, employed as a wiper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Marcella Hart, mother of three children, employed as a wiper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504917/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Welder at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad locomotive shops, 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
Welder at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad locomotive shops, 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505781/photo-image-background-baseball-faceFree Image from public domain license
World peace day Instagram post template
World peace day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777296/world-peace-day-instagram-post-templateView license
James Lynch, a roundhouse worker, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroadProviso yard
James Lynch, a roundhouse worker, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroadProviso yard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503973/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Joseph Klesken washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yards of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North…
Joseph Klesken washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yards of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502162/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466704/humanitarian-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mike Evans, a welder, at the rip tracks at Proviso yard of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago…
Mike Evans, a welder, at the rip tracks at Proviso yard of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502195/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
No to war blog banner template
No to war blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView license
Hump master in a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad yard operating a signal switch system which extends…
Hump master in a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad yard operating a signal switch system which extends…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508143/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Two employees at the roundhouse at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Two employees at the roundhouse at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503475/photo-image-face-people-menFree Image from public domain license
July 4th celebration poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
July 4th celebration poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723257/png-4th-july-poster-1918-americaView license
Working on the cab of a locomotive brought in for repair at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th…
Working on the cab of a locomotive brought in for repair at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504350/photo-image-airplane-steam-personFree Image from public domain license
Artisan grocer Instagram post template, editable text
Artisan grocer Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616316/artisan-grocer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill.; C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; Roy Nelin, a box packer in the…
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill.; C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; Roy Nelin, a box packer in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502197/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The yardmaster's office at the receiving yard, North Proviso(), C & NW RR, Chicago, Ill.
The yardmaster's office at the receiving yard, North Proviso(), C & NW RR, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506558/photo-image-wooden-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Business news poster template
Business news poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444214/business-news-poster-templateView license
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506187/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain license