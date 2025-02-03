rawpixel
Worker inspecting a locomotive on a pit in the roundhouse at the C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's…
D-Day heroes poster template
Greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…
Working women poster template
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; locomotives in the roundhouse at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Memorial day Instagram post template
Frederick Batt, brakeman, on the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
A general view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
General view of part of the Proviso yard of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill. In the…
History quote Facebook story template
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Workers at the roundhouse of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
A train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, a general view of a classification yard at Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
Memorial day Instagram post template
Switchman throwing a switch a C and NW RR's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
D-Day & Normandy battle Instagram post template
General view of the hump yard at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Remembering our soldiers Instagram post template
Painting a car at the repair or "rip" tracks at North Proviso(), C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago…
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Car jacked up for repairs on the repair tracks, North Proviso, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad Chicago…
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad locomotive shops, Chicago, Ill.
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
A young worker at the C & NW RR 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
D-day anniversary Instagram post template
Working on the cab of a locomotive brought in for repair at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th…
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
A train (or "cut") being pushed out of a receiving yard toward the hump. A brakeman rides each train to signal the engineer…
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, putting the finishing touches on a rebuilt caboose at the rip tracks at…
Anzac day poster template
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, working on a locomotive at the 40th Street railroad shops, Chicago, Ill.
D-Day poster template
In the roundhouse at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad yard, Chicago, Ill.
