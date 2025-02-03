Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedarkvintageworld warpublic domainusametalfilmtrainWorker inspecting a locomotive on a pit in the roundhouse at the C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 928 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6061 x 7839 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseGreasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505985/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseC & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; locomotives in the roundhouse at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502187/photo-image-steam-light-laptopFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseFrederick Batt, brakeman, on the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505771/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA general view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506675/photo-image-clouds-steam-personFree Image from public domain licenseNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView licenseGeneral view of part of the Proviso yard of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill. In the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504497/photo-image-background-vintage-carsFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWorking on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506187/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWorkers at the roundhouse of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506305/photo-image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506140/photo-image-steam-house-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseC & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, a general view of a classification yard at Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504488/photo-image-steam-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseSwitchman throwing a switch a C and NW RR's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506197/switchman-throwing-switch-and-rrs-proviso-yard-chicago-illFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day & Normandy battle Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641101/d-day-normandy-battle-instagram-post-templateView licenseGeneral view of the hump yard at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505616/photo-image-steam-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRemembering our soldiers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639139/remembering-our-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView licensePainting a car at the repair or "rip" tracks at North Proviso(), C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506247/photo-image-person-vintage-carFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCar jacked up for repairs on the repair tracks, North Proviso, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad Chicago…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506608/photo-image-tree-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad locomotive shops, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508643/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA young worker at the C & NW RR 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502156/young-worker-the-40th-street-shops-chicago-illFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640607/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseWorking on the cab of a locomotive brought in for repair at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504350/photo-image-airplane-steam-personFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA train (or "cut") being pushed out of a receiving yard toward the hump. A brakeman rides each train to signal the engineer…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503532/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638991/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseC & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, putting the finishing touches on a rebuilt caboose at the rip tracks at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505775/photo-image-blue-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseC & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, working on a locomotive at the 40th Street railroad shops, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505114/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView licenseIn the roundhouse at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508076/photo-image-fire-steam-lightFree Image from public domain license