Mike Evans, a welder, at the rip tracks at Proviso yard of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago…
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill; C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; L. Logan, of West Chicago, boilermaker…
Honoring soldiers Instagram post template, editable text
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill, C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. William London has been a railroad worker…
Military service blog banner template, editable text
A.S. Gerdee, of 3251 Maypole() Street, working as a switchman at Proviso yard of C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western…
Army reserve blog banner template, editable text
A worker in the roundhouse at the C & NW RR., Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Violence kills peace grows quote Instagram post template
Workers at the roundhouse of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
Make love not war quote Instagram post template
Frederick Batt, brakeman, on the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Life quote Facebook story template
Sam Cell, working on the truck of a car at the rip tracks of C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso…
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
Switchman throwing a switch at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
John L. Walter, conductor at Proviso yard of the C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. Mr. Walter has been…
History quote Facebook story template
Joseph Klesken washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yards of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North…
History quote Facebook story template
Welder at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad locomotive shops, 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
Hump master in a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad yard operating a signal switch system which extends…
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill.; C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; Roy Nelin, a box packer in the…
Army reserve poster template
General view of one of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad classification yards, Chicago, Ill.
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
Greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…
D-day anniversary poster template
James Lynch, a roundhouse worker, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroadProviso yard
Make love not war Instagram post template
Switch lists coming in by teletype to the hump office at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad yard…
Regret quote Facebook story template
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, railroad worker cultivating the small Victory garden in the Proviso yard…
Call for peace Instagram post template
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, railroad workers cultivating a little Victory garden at Proviso yard…
D-Day heroes poster template
A general view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
