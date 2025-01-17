Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonmanvintageworld warpublic domaingunportraitMike Evans, a welder, at the rip tracks at Proviso yard of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 901 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5085 x 6776 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539866/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMelrose Park (near Chicago), Ill; C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; L. 