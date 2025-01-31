rawpixel
Chicago and North Western R.R., Mrs. Thelma Cuvage, working in the sand house at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa. Her job is…
Stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Elibia Siematter, employed as a sweeper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
Working on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…
Vintage sunglasses poster template, editable text and design
C. & N.W. R.R. Cloe Weaver, mother of four children, employed as a helper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa. She is learning…
PNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
Joseph Klesken washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yards of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North…
Vintage sunglasses Instagram post template, editable text
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Elibia Siematter, working as a sweeper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
Vintage sunglasses Instagram post template, editable text
C. & N.W. R.R., women wipers at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H' class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa
Travel insurance Instagram post template
C. & N.W. R.R., women wipers employed at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa
Vintage sunglasses blog banner template, editable text
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Marcella Hart, mother of three children, employed as a wiper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
Mrs. Viola Sievers, one of the wipers at the roundhouse giving a giant "H" class locomotive a bath of live steam, Clinton…
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
Women wipers of the Chicago and North Western Railroad cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa. Mrs.…
Old Alchemist fantasy remix, editable design
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
PNG element stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable design
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill, C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. William London has been a railroad worker…
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
John Sabados washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yard of C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western…
Travel tips Instagram post template
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Irene Bracker, mother of two children, employed at the roundhouse as a wiper, Clinton, Iowa
3D old man during Christmas editable remix
Worn tires on locomotive wheels are refaced on this machine in the wheel shop of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North…
3D package warehouse employee editable remix
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Dorothy Lucke, employed as a wiper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
Energy engineering, environmental issue collage, editable design
Two employees at the roundhouse at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Energy engineering, environmental issue collage, editable design
Spreading asbestos mixture on boiler of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street…
Vintage elite life illustration editable design, community remix
Sam Cell, working on the truck of a car at the rip tracks of C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso…
Solar panel Instagram post template, editable text
Section of a locomotive frame, which will be welded to replace a broken locomotive frame, Chicago, Ill. Workman is…
