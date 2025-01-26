rawpixel
Freight train with two helper engines climbing the steep grade of Cajon Pass (westbound), Cajon, Calif.
Vintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Santa Fe R.R. trains going through Cajon Pass in the San Bernardino Mountains, Cajon, Calif. On the right, streamliner…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504531/photo-image-background-blue-sky-sceneryFree Image from public domain license
Mountain landscape border background, vintage nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708737/png-art-blank-space-borderView license
Freight train going up Cajon Pass through the San Bernardino Mountains, Cajon, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505722/photo-image-scenery-sky-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Mountain goat domestic animal nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661260/mountain-goat-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView license
One of the cuts through the mountains, near Cajon, Calif., Cajon Pass, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506234/one-the-cuts-through-the-mountains-near-cajon-calif-cajon-pass-califFree Image from public domain license
Mountain goat running animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661703/mountain-goat-running-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
A east bound Union Pacific railroad freight train waiting in a siding, Alray, Calif. Coming up through Cajon Pass. The Santa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508074/photo-image-scenery-vintage-mountainsFree Image from public domain license
Bear hunting animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661665/bear-hunting-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Mojave Desert country, crossed by the Santa Fe R.R., Cadiz, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506570/mojave-desert-country-crossed-the-santa-rr-cadiz-califFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife mountain goat nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661878/wildlife-mountain-goat-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Flagman standing at a distance behind a Santa Fe R.R. west bound freight train during a stop, Bagdad, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506627/photo-image-sky-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wolf howling coyote nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661510/wolf-howling-coyote-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Santa Fe R.R. line leaving Cadiz, Calif. This town is a junction point with a branch going to Phoenix, Ariz.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503617/photo-image-scenery-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Deer animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661629/deer-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
The Santa Fe R.R. crosses the Southern Pacific R.R. at Vaughn, New Mexiico. A Southern Pacific RR freight passing Vaughn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504392/photo-image-cloud-scenery-spaceFree Image from public domain license
Deer animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672501/deer-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Switch lights in Santa Fe R.R. yards, Los Angeles, Calif. Due to blackout regulations all such lights are hooded. Santa Fe…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502122/photo-image-stars-night-sky-starryFree Image from public domain license
Prairie dog animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661235/prairie-dog-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Mojave Desert country, crossed by Santa Fe R.R., Cadiz, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506072/mojave-desert-country-crossed-santa-rr-cadiz-califFree Image from public domain license
Flying dragon fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663149/flying-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Santa Fe R.R. crosses the Colorado River into California between Topock, Arizona and Beal, California
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506766/photo-image-blue-sky-sceneryFree Image from public domain license
Dragon land fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663348/dragon-land-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Westbound freight train stopping for water, Melrose, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503701/westbound-freight-train-stopping-for-water-melrose-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Alpine Ibex wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661109/alpine-ibex-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
East bound track of the Santa Fe R.R. across desert country near South Chaves, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509063/photo-image-cloud-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain license
Wolf howling coyote nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661937/wolf-howling-coyote-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Landscape along the Santa Fe R.R., Willard, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505003/landscape-along-the-santa-rr-willard-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Album cover poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14495789/album-cover-poster-templateView license
West bound Santa Fe R.R. freight train stopping for water, Tolar, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508465/west-bound-santa-rr-freight-train-stopping-for-water-tolar-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage mountain landscape iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760169/vintage-mountain-landscape-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Santa Fe R.R. freight train rounding a curve between Ash Fork and Gleed, Arizona
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505030/photo-image-cloud-scenery-plantFree Image from public domain license
Eagle animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661620/eagle-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
A freight train stopping for coal and water at a siding enroute to Gallup, New Mexico, near Laguna, N.M.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508666/photo-image-clouds-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain license
Forest adventure poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696323/forest-adventure-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Activity in the Santa Fe R.R. yard, Los Angeles, Calif. All switch lights, head lights and lamps have been shaded from above…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506360/photo-image-lights-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Glitch game scenery, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615392/glitch-game-scenery-editable-designView license
Indian houses and farms on the Laguna Indian reservation, Laguna New Mexico. In the background is Mount Taylor. The Santa Fe…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504009/photo-image-background-cloud-sceneryFree Image from public domain license
Mountain landscape border background, vintage nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708738/png-art-blank-space-borderView license
Passing a section house along the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe railroad, Encino vicinity, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509222/photo-image-cloud-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain license