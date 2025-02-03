rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Section crew at work on the track, C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., Bensenville, Ill.
Save
Edit Image
personvintagenaturecarsworld warpublic domainlandscapesoil
Women driving poster template
Women driving poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView license
Section crew of the Chicago, Milwaukee St. Paul and Pacific R.R. at work, Bensenville, Ill.
Section crew of the Chicago, Milwaukee St. Paul and Pacific R.R. at work, Bensenville, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504571/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Working women poster template
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., general view of part of the yard, Bensenville, Ill.
C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., general view of part of the yard, Bensenville, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503610/st-rr-general-view-part-the-yard-bensenville-illFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., general view of part of the yard, Bensenville, Ill.
C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., general view of part of the yard, Bensenville, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508160/st-rr-general-view-part-the-yard-bensenville-illFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Track repair work at the Bensenville yard of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul, and Pacific Railroad, Bensenville, Ill. Track…
Track repair work at the Bensenville yard of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul, and Pacific Railroad, Bensenville, Ill. Track…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506647/photo-image-smoke-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., general view of part of Galewood yard, Chicago, Ill.
C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., general view of part of Galewood yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504757/st-rr-general-view-part-galewood-yard-chicago-illFree Image from public domain license
Women driving Instagram post template, editable text
Women driving Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11825774/women-driving-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
General view of part of the Galewood yard of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad, Chicago, Ill.
General view of part of the Galewood yard of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504938/photo-image-vintage-world-war-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., general view of part of the yard, Bensenville, Ill.
C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., general view of part of the yard, Bensenville, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508453/st-rr-general-view-part-the-yard-bensenville-illFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Poetry quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
General view of part of the Bensenville freight yard of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad, Bensenville…
General view of part of the Bensenville freight yard of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad, Bensenville…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505807/photo-image-vintage-world-war-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Women driving Instagram story template
Women driving Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184364/women-driving-instagram-story-templateView license
Cleaning an engine near the roundhouse, C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., Bensenville, Ill.
Cleaning an engine near the roundhouse, C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., Bensenville, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504547/photo-image-steam-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
A train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
A train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506140/photo-image-steam-house-smokeFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Car jacked up for repairs on the repair tracks, North Proviso, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad Chicago…
Car jacked up for repairs on the repair tracks, North Proviso, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad Chicago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506608/photo-image-tree-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911095/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
General view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso () yard, Chicago, Ill.
General view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso () yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503939/photo-image-sky-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Training course Instagram post template, editable text
Training course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579406/training-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Painting a car at the repair or "rip" tracks at North Proviso(), C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago…
Painting a car at the repair or "rip" tracks at North Proviso(), C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506247/photo-image-person-vintage-carFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
General view of part of the Proviso yard of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill. In the…
General view of part of the Proviso yard of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill. In the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504497/photo-image-background-vintage-carsFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
General view of part of the rip tracks at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
General view of part of the rip tracks at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503394/photo-image-vintage-cars-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Stop war Instagram post template
Stop war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView license
General view of one of the departure yards at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago…
General view of one of the departure yards at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504527/photo-image-vintage-car-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Regret quote Facebook story template
Regret quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
General view of part of the south Water street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill. A C and O R.R.…
General view of part of the south Water street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill. A C and O R.R.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506227/photo-image-person-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain license
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
General view of part of classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago…
General view of part of classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508040/photo-image-sky-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Say No to war poster template
Say No to war poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView license
Working on a switch engine at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Working on a switch engine at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505980/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Women driving blog banner template
Women driving blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184422/women-driving-blog-banner-templateView license
Train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
Train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508138/photo-image-blue-sky-houseFree Image from public domain license