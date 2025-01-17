Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesteampersonmanvintageworld warpublic domaingunclothingC. & N.W. R.R., women wipers employed at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, IowaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 946 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7778 x 6131 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarViolence kills peace grows quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640595/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen wipers of the Chicago and North Western Railroad cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa. Women wipers of the Chicago and North Western Railroad cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa. Mrs. C. & N.W. R.R., women wipers at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H' class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa
Mrs. Viola Sievers, one of the wipers at the roundhouse giving a giant "H" class locomotive a bath of live steam, Clinton…
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
Working on a locomotive at the 40th Street shop of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Working on a switch engine at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Irene Bracker, mother of two children, employed at the roundhouse as a wiper, Clinton, Iowa
Working on the cab of a locomotive brought in for repair at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th…
Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad locomotive shops, Chicago, Ill.
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Dorothy Lucke, employed as a wiper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Elibia Siematter, working as a sweeper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, working on a locomotive at the 40th Street railroad shops, Chicago, Ill.
Working on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…
Chicago and North Western R.R., Mrs. Thelma Cuvage, working in the sand house at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa. Her job is… C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Marcella Hart, mother of three children, employed as a wiper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
Locomotives over the ash pit at the roundhouse and coaling station at the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western…
Locomotive in a railroad yard, Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western RR (), near Chicago, Ill.()
Greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…
C. & N.W. R.R. Cloe Weaver, mother of four children, employed as a helper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa. She is learning…