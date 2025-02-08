Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecloudgrasshorseanimalsceneryplantskyfoxHerder with his flock of sheep on the Gravelly Range, Madison County, MontanaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 949 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7829 x 6193 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBaby fox animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661144/baby-fox-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBands of sheep on the Gravelly Range at the foot of Black Butte, Madison County, Montanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508072/photo-image-cloud-grass-horseFree Image from public domain licenseLittle fox animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661014/little-fox-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBands of sheep i.e. cattle on the Gravelly Range at the foot of Black Butte, Madison County, Montanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505575/photo-image-cloud-grass-cowFree Image from public domain licenseWhite wolf wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661497/white-wolf-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseCorn field, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506708/corn-field-gaFree Image from public domain licenseHorse aesthetic background, dreamy grass fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8547453/horse-aesthetic-background-dreamy-grass-fieldView licenseBands of sheep on the Gravelly Range at the foot of Black Butte, Madison County, Montanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507108/photo-image-clouds-blue-skyFree Image from public domain licenseHorse aesthetic background, dreamy grass fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8547445/horse-aesthetic-background-dreamy-grass-fieldView licenseIn the flat cattle country in the south western tip of Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502824/the-flat-cattle-country-the-south-western-tip-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseBanished knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665065/banished-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFarms in the vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502105/farms-the-vicinity-caribou-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain licenseHorse domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661529/horse-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseSheep grazing on high range, Madison County, Montana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12314711/image-plant-grass-skyFree Image from public domain licenseZebra animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661549/zebra-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFarmland in Pleasant Valley near Ridgway, Ouray County, Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501211/farmland-pleasant-valley-near-ridgway-ouray-county-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseFox poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696019/fox-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGravelly Range, Madison County, Montana. Sheep-men. This range is particularly suited to sheep-grazing by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152739/image-cloud-face-plantFree Image from public domain licenseDeer & horse animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661379/deer-horse-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseHorse breeding ranch, Grant Co., Oregonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505552/horse-breeding-ranch-grant-co-oregonFree Image from public domain licenseDog park, animal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416324/dog-park-animal-remix-editable-designView licenseFarmland in the vicinity of Mt. Sneffels, Ouray County, Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502973/farmland-the-vicinity-mt-sneffels-ouray-county-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseZebra wildlife animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661168/zebra-wildlife-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFarmland in the vicinity of Mt. Sneffels, Ouray County, Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502490/farmland-the-vicinity-mt-sneffels-ouray-county-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseWild foxes animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661699/wild-foxes-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseThe coast of St. Thomas Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502738/the-coast-st-thomas-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain licenseHorse aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, dreamy grass field backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8547000/horse-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-dreamy-grass-field-backgroundView licenseCultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502923/photo-image-cloud-grass-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseBanished knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665064/banished-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCherry orchards, farm lands and irrigation ditch at Emmett, Idahohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505670/cherry-orchards-farm-lands-and-irrigation-ditch-emmett-idahoFree Image from public domain licenseFlying dragon fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663149/flying-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseChurch near Junction City, Kansashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503011/church-near-junction-city-kansasFree Image from public domain licenseFox Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380434/fox-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIndian houses and farms on the Laguna Indian reservation, Laguna New Mexico. In the background is Mount Taylor. The Santa Fe…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504009/photo-image-background-cloud-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseWild Fox post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12658599/wild-fox-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseCattle grazing on the Burgess ranch.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3335605/free-photo-image-farm-cc0-aerial-animalFree Image from public domain licenseFox post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12658600/fox-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Gravelly Range, Madison County, Montana. Sheep-men. This range is particularly suited…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152736/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseFox Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696021/fox-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCows grazing in the green meadow field cows sky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18895879/cows-grazing-the-green-meadow-field-cows-skyView license