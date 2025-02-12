rawpixel
Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany 40 years ago, Southington, Conn.
Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany 40 years ago, Southington, Conn.
Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany 40 years ago, Southington, Conn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504835/gus-worke-farmer-who-came-from-germany-years-ago-southington-connFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago].…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago].
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308201/image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Farm owned by James Pompey, who 20 years ago came from Italy on the advice of a brother, Southington, Connecticut. People of…
Farm owned by James Pompey, who 20 years ago came from Italy on the advice of a brother, Southington, Connecticut. People of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504539/photo-image-trees-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago].…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago].
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339038/image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338758/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338743/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago].…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago].
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12340069/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago].…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago].
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308211/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke lighting his pipe after ploughing a field of lettuce. He came from Germany forty years…
Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke lighting his pipe after ploughing a field of lettuce. He came from Germany forty years…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339984/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
School children, half of Polish and half of Italian descent, at a festival in May 1942, Southington, Conn.
School children, half of Polish and half of Italian descent, at a festival in May 1942, Southington, Conn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508633/photo-image-american-flag-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Children stage a patriotic demonstration, Southington, Conn.
Children stage a patriotic demonstration, Southington, Conn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504490/children-stage-patriotic-demonstration-southington-connFree Image from public domain license
An American town and its way of life, Southington, Conn. The Memorial Day parade moving down the main street. The small…
An American town and its way of life, Southington, Conn. The Memorial Day parade moving down the main street. The small…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508622/photo-image-grass-plant-american-flagFree Image from public domain license
An American town and its way of life, Southington, Conn. The Memorial Day parade moving down the main street. The small…
An American town and its way of life, Southington, Conn. The Memorial Day parade moving down the main street. The small…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504287/photo-image-grass-plant-treeFree Image from public domain license
At Beecher Street School, whose student body consists of half Americans of Italian descent and half of Americans of Polish…
At Beecher Street School, whose student body consists of half Americans of Italian descent and half of Americans of Polish…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507078/photo-image-face-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Nick Grillo, as a boy in Italy, dreamed of America and its opportunity, Southington, Connecticut. He saved enough money for…
Nick Grillo, as a boy in Italy, dreamed of America and its opportunity, Southington, Connecticut. He saved enough money for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508051/photo-image-roses-potted-plant-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Street scene, with building of the Southington News, Southington, Connecticut
Street scene, with building of the Southington News, Southington, Connecticut
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502262/street-scene-with-building-the-southington-news-southington-connecticutFree Image from public domain license
Southington, Connecticut. Farm owned by James Pompey who twenty years ago came from Italy on the advice of a brother. People…
Southington, Connecticut. Farm owned by James Pompey who twenty years ago came from Italy on the advice of a brother. People…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338741/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Southington, Connecticut. Farm owned by James Pompey who twenty years ago came from Italy on the advice of a brother. People…
Southington, Connecticut. Farm owned by James Pompey who twenty years ago came from Italy on the advice of a brother. People…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339034/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Southington, Connecticut. Andrew Smedberg came to America twenty-two years ago from Sweden. He was broke when he arrived but…
Southington, Connecticut. Andrew Smedberg came to America twenty-two years ago from Sweden. He was broke when he arrived but…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337664/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Andrew Smedberg came to America twenty-two years ago from…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Andrew Smedberg came to America twenty-two years ago from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338710/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license