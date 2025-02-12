Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundfaceskypersonmanvintageworld warpublic domainGus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany 40 years ago, Southington, Conn.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 923 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6121 x 7960 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseGus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany 40 years ago, Southington, Conn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504835/gus-worke-farmer-who-came-from-germany-years-ago-southington-connFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago].…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308201/image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseFarm owned by James Pompey, who 20 years ago came from Italy on the advice of a brother, Southington, Connecticut. People of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504539/photo-image-trees-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago].…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339038/image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseSouthington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338758/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSouthington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338743/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago].…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12340069/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago].…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308211/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseShopping time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723802/shopping-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSouthington, Connecticut. Gus Worke lighting his pipe after ploughing a field of lettuce. He came from Germany forty years…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339984/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseHumanitarian day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466704/humanitarian-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSchool children, half of Polish and half of Italian descent, at a festival in May 1942, Southington, Conn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508633/photo-image-american-flag-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChildren stage a patriotic demonstration, Southington, Conn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504490/children-stage-patriotic-demonstration-southington-connFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView licenseAn American town and its way of life, Southington, Conn. The Memorial Day parade moving down the main street. The small…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508622/photo-image-grass-plant-american-flagFree Image from public domain licensePoverty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13240845/poverty-poster-templateView licenseAn American town and its way of life, Southington, Conn. The Memorial Day parade moving down the main street. The small…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504287/photo-image-grass-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan grocer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616316/artisan-grocer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAt Beecher Street School, whose student body consists of half Americans of Italian descent and half of Americans of Polish…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507078/photo-image-face-people-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632488/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseNick Grillo, as a boy in Italy, dreamed of America and its opportunity, Southington, Connecticut. He saved enough money for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508051/photo-image-roses-potted-plant-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStreet scene, with building of the Southington News, Southington, Connecticuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502262/street-scene-with-building-the-southington-news-southington-connecticutFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSouthington, Connecticut. Farm owned by James Pompey who twenty years ago came from Italy on the advice of a brother. People…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338741/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseSouthington, Connecticut. Farm owned by James Pompey who twenty years ago came from Italy on the advice of a brother. People…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339034/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseWorld peace day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777296/world-peace-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseSouthington, Connecticut. Andrew Smedberg came to America twenty-two years ago from Sweden. He was broke when he arrived but…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337664/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Andrew Smedberg came to America twenty-two years ago from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338710/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license