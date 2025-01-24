rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Canning plant where peas are principal project, Milton-Freewater, Oregon
Save
Edit Image
plantskybuildingvintagecarfactorypublic domainsign
Factory sign mockup, blue company building design
Factory sign mockup, blue company building design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8441137/factory-sign-mockup-blue-company-building-designView license
Milk and butter fat receiving depot and creamery, Caldwell, Idaho
Milk and butter fat receiving depot and creamery, Caldwell, Idaho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502799/milk-and-butter-fat-receiving-depot-and-creamery-caldwell-idahoFree Image from public domain license
Retro billboard mockup, editable design
Retro billboard mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163633/retro-billboard-mockup-editable-designView license
Scrap and salvage depot, Butte, Mont.
Scrap and salvage depot, Butte, Mont.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508036/scrap-and-salvage-depot-butte-montFree Image from public domain license
Factory poster template, editable text and design
Factory poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11528015/factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Columbia River Packing Association Plant, Astoria, Oregon. This plant canned 2400 tons of salmon this fall by Russell Lee
Columbia River Packing Association Plant, Astoria, Oregon. This plant canned 2400 tons of salmon this fall by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12144589/image-cloud-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Billboard mockup, editable design
Billboard mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232723/billboard-mockup-editable-designView license
Grain elevators, Caldwell, Idaho
Grain elevators, Caldwell, Idaho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502459/grain-elevators-caldwell-idahoFree Image from public domain license
Factory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Factory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9587801/factory-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Grain elevators, Caldwell, Idaho
Grain elevators, Caldwell, Idaho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505934/grain-elevators-caldwell-idahoFree Image from public domain license
Financial freedom png word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Financial freedom png word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342735/financial-freedom-png-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form, Columbia Steel Co., Geneva, Utah. The new plant…
Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form, Columbia Steel Co., Geneva, Utah. The new plant…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505957/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution Facebook post template
Air pollution Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037706/air-pollution-facebook-post-templateView license
Entrance to the Columbia River Packing Association plant. Astoria, Oregon by Russell Lee
Entrance to the Columbia River Packing Association plant. Astoria, Oregon by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152053/image-plant-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView license
Grain elevator, Caldwell, Idaho
Grain elevator, Caldwell, Idaho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503047/grain-elevator-caldwell-idahoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690485/vintage-effectView license
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, railroad worker cultivating the small Victory garden in the Proviso yard…
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, railroad worker cultivating the small Victory garden in the Proviso yard…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507191/photo-image-buildings-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pollution Facebook post template
Pollution Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037842/pollution-facebook-post-templateView license
Detail of the mill at the Camp Bird Mine, Ouray County, Colorado
Detail of the mill at the Camp Bird Mine, Ouray County, Colorado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501489/detail-the-mill-the-camp-bird-mine-ouray-county-coloradoFree Image from public domain license
Editable microbus mockup design
Editable microbus mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712986/editable-microbus-mockup-designView license
Concrete mixing plant at Bonneville Dam, Oregon by Russell Lee
Concrete mixing plant at Bonneville Dam, Oregon by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151880/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Bike garage vintage logo template
Bike garage vintage logo template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001987/bike-garage-vintage-logo-templateView license
Grain elevators, Caldwell, Idaho
Grain elevators, Caldwell, Idaho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502682/grain-elevators-caldwell-idahoFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution factory png sticker, hands destroying environment remix, editable design
Air pollution factory png sticker, hands destroying environment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919697/png-abstract-activism-activistView license
Grain elevators, Caldwell, Idaho
Grain elevators, Caldwell, Idaho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502978/grain-elevators-caldwell-idahoFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred city street backdrop
Editable blurred city street backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12161560/editable-blurred-city-street-backdropView license
Sliced salmon ready for canning, Columbia River Packing Association, Astoria, Oregon by Russell Lee
Sliced salmon ready for canning, Columbia River Packing Association, Astoria, Oregon by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12172083/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pollution quote Facebook post template
Pollution quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631772/pollution-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sliced salmon ready for canning, Columbia River Packing Association, Astoria, Oregon]…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sliced salmon ready for canning, Columbia River Packing Association, Astoria, Oregon]…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12167549/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Startup business man working on laptop
Startup business man working on laptop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915156/startup-business-man-working-laptopView license
Abandoned brick plant near Muskogee, Oklahoma
Abandoned brick plant near Muskogee, Oklahoma
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502767/abandoned-brick-plant-near-muskogee-oklahomaFree Image from public domain license
Bike garage vintage logo template
Bike garage vintage logo template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12769153/bike-garage-vintage-logo-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dairy farmer unloading field beets in his barn. Tillamook County, Oregon] by Russell…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dairy farmer unloading field beets in his barn. Tillamook County, Oregon] by Russell…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151686/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Car insurance Instagram post template
Car insurance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486738/car-insurance-instagram-post-templateView license
Factory buildings in Lowell, Mass.
Factory buildings in Lowell, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506452/factory-buildings-lowell-massFree Image from public domain license
Automobile rental poster template, customizable design & text
Automobile rental poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238440/automobile-rental-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
Canned and cooked salmon goes through sterilizing vats. Columbia River Packing Association, Astoria, Oregon by Russell Lee
Canned and cooked salmon goes through sterilizing vats. Columbia River Packing Association, Astoria, Oregon by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152834/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Automobile rental flyer template, editable ad
Automobile rental flyer template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238429/automobile-rental-flyer-template-editableView license
Closing ovens in which canned salmon is cooked. Columbia River Packing Association, Astoria, Oregon by Russell Lee
Closing ovens in which canned salmon is cooked. Columbia River Packing Association, Astoria, Oregon by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152790/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license