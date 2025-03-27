Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeoplevintagenaturepublic domainlandscapeclothingadultwomanChopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 854 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5439 x 3870 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508258/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790333/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-with-mount-fuji-remixed-designView licenseChopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503106/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseExercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484537/exercise-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502691/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseChopping cotton, near Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508011/chopping-cotton-near-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460728/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseChopping cotton on rented land, near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508146/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790273/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-with-mount-fuji-remixed-designView licenseChopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505460/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseChopping cotton, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502974/chopping-cotton-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseDay laborers picking cotton, near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501082/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseBackpacker friends traveling togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914344/backpacker-friends-traveling-togetherView licenseWorkers going home from an afternoon of chopping cotton, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506490/workers-going-home-from-afternoon-chopping-cotton-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChildren gathering potatoes on a large farm, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. Schools do not open until the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503489/photo-image-person-vintage-natureFree Image from public domain licenseHappy women's day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408455/happy-womens-day-poster-templateView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505273/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licensePNG Nature mountain landscape in hexagon shape mockup element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191736/png-badge-collage-element-customizableView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502714/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9442712/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss. Deltahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502395/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-miss-deltaFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's dress mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13914773/womens-dress-mockup-editable-designView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502649/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseSummer playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571701/summer-playlist-poster-templateView licenseDay-laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506491/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502400/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7500859/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502643/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501737/photo-image-plants-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss. Deltahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505837/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-miss-deltaFree Image from public domain license