Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonvintagenaturepublic domainlandscapeportraitclothingDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss. DeltaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 844 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4689 x 3297 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay laborers picking cotton, near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501082/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss. Deltahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505837/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-miss-deltaFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715377/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay-laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506491/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715400/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502400/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseEditable triangle flag mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10859906/editable-triangle-flag-mockup-psdView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502649/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790405/woman-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7500859/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseAdventure awaits in mountains, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513723/png-adult-adventure-animationView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505273/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502843/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseDay laborers picking cotton, near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505898/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502643/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseCupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589381/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502714/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7500886/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502670/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseMarcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505344/marcella-plantation-mileston-missFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790333/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-with-mount-fuji-remixed-designView licensefishing in creek near cotton plantations outside Belzoni, Miss. Deltahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505417/fishing-creek-near-cotton-plantations-outside-belzoni-miss-deltaFree Image from public domain licenseLong sleeve t-shirt editable mockup, with screened vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590042/long-sleeve-t-shirt-editable-mockup-with-screened-vintage-illustrationView licenseChopping cotton, near Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508011/chopping-cotton-near-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseCow reading png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707294/cow-reading-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tents of Mexican labor brought from Texas by contractor for the duration of cotton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12319703/image-plant-person-animalFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511600/vintage-effectView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tents of Mexican labor brought from Texas by contractor for the duration of cotton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243644/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseRain Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518816/rain-effectView licenseThe rust cotton picker in field at Clover Hill Plantation, near Clarksdale, Mississippi Delta. Sourced from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12328398/image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715463/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tents of Mexican labor brought from Texas by contractor for the duration of cotton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243637/photo-image-plant-person-animalFree Image from public domain license