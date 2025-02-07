rawpixel
migratory workers and one shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
migratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
migratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
Living quarters and "juke joint" for migratory workers, a slack season; Belle Glade, Fla.
Shacks of migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
migratory workers by a "juke joint" (), Belle Glade, Fla.
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health but are still occupied by migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health, but are still occupied by Migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health but are still occupied by migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Migratory laborers outside of a "juke joint" during a slack season, Belle Glade, Fla.
Shacks condemned by Board of Health, formerly () occupied by migrant workers and pickers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Children of migrant packing house workers in front of metal shelters at Osceola migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm…
Children of migrant packing house workers in front of metal shelters at Osceola migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm…
Migratory laborers cutting celery. Belle Glade, Florida. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Migratory laborers cutting celery. Belle Glade, Florida]. Sourced from the Library of…
Migratory laborers cutting celery. Belle Glade, Florida. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Migrant packinghouse laborer's homemade trailer home. Belle Glade, Florida. They are from Pennsylvania, have two children.…
Migratory laborer cutting celery. Belle Glade, Florida. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Labor home for agricultural workers in Okeechobee migratory labor camp. Belle Glade, Florida. Sourced from the Library of…
Permanent shelter for agricultural workers. Osceola migratory labor camp, Belle Glade, Florida. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Migratory laborer cutting celery. Belle Glade, Florida]. Sourced from the Library of…
