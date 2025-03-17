rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Field of Burley tobacco on farm of Russell Spears, drying and curing barn in the background, vicinity of Lexington, Ky.
Save
Edit Image
backgroundgrassplanttreesskyhousebuildingvintage
Aesthetic farm collage png, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage png, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357235/aesthetic-farm-collage-png-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Burley tobacco is placed on sticks to wilt after cutting, before it is taken into the barn for drying and curing on the…
Burley tobacco is placed on sticks to wilt after cutting, before it is taken into the barn for drying and curing on the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501247/photo-image-vintage-nature-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357225/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Burley tobacco is placed on sticks to wilt after cutting,before it is taken into the barn for drying and curing, on the…
Burley tobacco is placed on sticks to wilt after cutting,before it is taken into the barn for drying and curing, on the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503010/photo-image-leaves-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357240/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Taking Burley tobacco in from the fields after it had been cut, to dry and cure in the barn, on the Russell Spears' farm…
Taking Burley tobacco in from the fields after it had been cut, to dry and cure in the barn, on the Russell Spears' farm…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505407/photo-image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Taking Burley tobacco in from the fields, after it has been cut, to dry and cure in the barn, Russell Spears' farm, vicinity…
Taking Burley tobacco in from the fields, after it has been cut, to dry and cure in the barn, Russell Spears' farm, vicinity…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502673/photo-image-horses-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable microbus mockup design
Editable microbus mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712986/editable-microbus-mockup-designView license
Taking burley tobacco in from the fields, after it has been cut to dry and cure in the barn, on the Russell Spears' farm…
Taking burley tobacco in from the fields, after it has been cut to dry and cure in the barn, on the Russell Spears' farm…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502990/photo-image-horse-animal-treesFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred agricultural farm backdrop
Editable blurred agricultural farm backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12161241/editable-blurred-agricultural-farm-backdropView license
Burley tobacco is placed on sticks to wilt after cutting, before it is taken into the brn for drying and curing, on the…
Burley tobacco is placed on sticks to wilt after cutting, before it is taken into the brn for drying and curing, on the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502954/photo-image-leaf-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage house element set, editable design
Vintage house element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001000/vintage-house-element-set-editable-designView license
Taking burley tobacco in from the fields after it has been cut to dry and cure in the barn. On Russell Spear's farm near…
Taking burley tobacco in from the fields after it has been cut to dry and cure in the barn. On Russell Spear's farm near…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12330789/image-plant-grass-skyFree Image from public domain license
Summer quote Instagram story template
Summer quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729155/summer-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Taking burley tobacco in from the fields after it has been cut to dry and cure in the barn. On Russell Spear's farm near…
Taking burley tobacco in from the fields after it has been cut to dry and cure in the barn. On Russell Spear's farm near…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12330482/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred modern house backdrop
Editable blurred modern house backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12163430/editable-blurred-modern-house-backdropView license
Taking burley tobacco in from the fields after it has been cut to dry and cure in the barn. On Russell Spear's farm near…
Taking burley tobacco in from the fields after it has been cut to dry and cure in the barn. On Russell Spear's farm near…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12330517/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Sign mockup, editable design
Sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11983418/sign-mockup-editable-designView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Taking burley tobacco in from the fields after it has been cut to dry and cure in the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Taking burley tobacco in from the fields after it has been cut to dry and cure in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12330841/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Summer quote Instagram story template
Summer quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729152/summer-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Taking burley tobacco in from the fields after it has been cut to dry and cure in the barn. On Russell Spear's farm near…
Taking burley tobacco in from the fields after it has been cut to dry and cure in the barn. On Russell Spear's farm near…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12329388/image-dog-cloud-plantFree Image from public domain license
3D editable flying parcel boxes remix
3D editable flying parcel boxes remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12412575/editable-flying-parcel-boxes-remixView license
Taking burley tobacco in from the fields after it has been cut, to dry and cure in the barn. On Russell Spear's farm near…
Taking burley tobacco in from the fields after it has been cut, to dry and cure in the barn. On Russell Spear's farm near…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12330774/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred Japanese garden backdrop
Editable blurred Japanese garden backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165660/editable-blurred-japanese-garden-backdropView license
Taking burley tobacco in from the fields after it has been cut to dry and cure in the barn. On Russell Spear's farm near…
Taking burley tobacco in from the fields after it has been cut to dry and cure in the barn. On Russell Spear's farm near…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12329588/image-plant-person-horseFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred agricultural farm backdrop
Editable blurred agricultural farm backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12159919/editable-blurred-agricultural-farm-backdropView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Burley tobacco is placed on sticks to wilt after cutting before it is taken into barn…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Burley tobacco is placed on sticks to wilt after cutting before it is taken into barn…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12330758/image-plant-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
3D dairy cow farm, agriculture editable remix
3D dairy cow farm, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397052/dairy-cow-farm-agriculture-editable-remixView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: cutting burley tobacco and putting it on sticks to wilt before taking it into curing…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: cutting burley tobacco and putting it on sticks to wilt before taking it into curing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12329385/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred modern house backdrop
Editable blurred modern house backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12163406/editable-blurred-modern-house-backdropView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: cutting burley tobacco and putting it on sticks to wilt before taking it into curing…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: cutting burley tobacco and putting it on sticks to wilt before taking it into curing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12329882/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
3D family going on vacation editable remix
3D family going on vacation editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397002/family-going-vacation-editable-remixView license
Cutting burley tobacco and putting it on sticks to wilt before taking it into curing and drying barn. Russell Spear's farm…
Cutting burley tobacco and putting it on sticks to wilt before taking it into curing and drying barn. Russell Spear's farm…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12329415/image-plant-person-leafFree Image from public domain license
Vintage house element set, editable design
Vintage house element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000999/vintage-house-element-set-editable-designView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: cutting burley tobacco and putting it on sticks to wilt before taking it into curing…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: cutting burley tobacco and putting it on sticks to wilt before taking it into curing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12330507/image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred modern house backdrop
Editable blurred modern house backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12162970/editable-blurred-modern-house-backdropView license
Burley tobacco, after it has been cut and wilted, is placed in small piles before being picked up by wagon and taken to dry…
Burley tobacco, after it has been cut and wilted, is placed in small piles before being picked up by wagon and taken to dry…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12330798/image-plant-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred modern house backdrop
Editable blurred modern house backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12163382/editable-blurred-modern-house-backdropView license
Tobacco ripening in the field by curing barn on Russell Spear's farm near Lexington, Kentucky. Sourced from the Library of…
Tobacco ripening in the field by curing barn on Russell Spear's farm near Lexington, Kentucky. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12329607/image-plant-grass-skyFree Image from public domain license