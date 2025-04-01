rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
Save
Edit Image
backgroundhorsescowanimalpeoplehousemenvintage
Farmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Farmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390914/farmers-lifestyle-png-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502411/photo-image-horses-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license
Murder mystery book cover template
Murder mystery book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14333600/murder-mystery-book-cover-templateView license
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503000/photo-image-horses-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license
Horse club Instagram post template, editable text
Horse club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623089/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501436/photo-image-horses-animal-treesFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon on a horse background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Napoleon on a horse background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795258/napoleon-horse-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502953/photo-image-background-grass-horseFree Image from public domain license
Horse lovers Instagram post template, editable text
Horse lovers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761062/horse-lovers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503033/photo-image-horses-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon on a horse background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Napoleon on a horse background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795362/napoleon-horse-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501439/photo-image-horses-animal-treesFree Image from public domain license
Education sticker, mixed media design with editable word
Education sticker, mixed media design with editable word
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712544/education-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView license
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501443/photo-image-horse-animal-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon on a horse badge illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Napoleon on a horse badge illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794494/napoleon-horse-badge-illustration-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502981/photo-image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Be creative sticker, mixed media design with editable word
Be creative sticker, mixed media design with editable word
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712594/creative-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView license
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502980/photo-image-grass-horses-animalFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon on a horse badge illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Napoleon on a horse badge illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794735/napoleon-horse-badge-illustration-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503017/photo-image-grass-horses-animalFree Image from public domain license
College sticker, mixed media design with editable word
College sticker, mixed media design with editable word
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712600/college-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView license
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502530/photo-image-horses-animal-plantFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sticker, mixed media design with editable word
Tutoring sticker, mixed media design with editable word
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712631/tutoring-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView license
Farmers and townspeople in the center of town on Court Day, Campton, Ky.
Farmers and townspeople in the center of town on Court Day, Campton, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502772/farmers-and-townspeople-the-center-town-court-day-campton-kyFree Image from public domain license
Teacher sticker, mixed media design with editable word
Teacher sticker, mixed media design with editable word
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712629/teacher-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView license
Farmers and townspeople in center of town on Court Day, Compton i.e. Campton, Ky.
Farmers and townspeople in center of town on Court Day, Compton i.e. Campton, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501291/photo-image-people-men-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Beauty of horses Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty of horses Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719718/beauty-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Farmers and townspeople in the center of town on court day, Campton, Ky.
Farmers and townspeople in the center of town on court day, Campton, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506000/farmers-and-townspeople-the-center-town-court-day-campton-kyFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding poster template
Horse riding poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView license
Farmers and townspeople in center of town on Court day, Campton, Ky.
Farmers and townspeople in center of town on Court day, Campton, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503065/farmers-and-townspeople-center-town-court-day-campton-kyFree Image from public domain license
Show jumping poster template
Show jumping poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429242/show-jumping-poster-templateView license
Harvesting corn, Pie Town, New Mexico
Harvesting corn, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501562/harvesting-corn-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: "Jockey" Street, near the courthouse. Here is where mountaineers and farmers trade…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: "Jockey" Street, near the courthouse. Here is where mountaineers and farmers trade…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322072/image-cow-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView license
Southeastern Georgia
Southeastern Georgia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503160/southeastern-georgiaFree Image from public domain license
Show jumping poster template
Show jumping poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428658/show-jumping-poster-templateView license
Rural scene with people and cow.
Rural scene with people and cow.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17857189/rural-scene-with-people-and-cowView license
Horse riding poster template
Horse riding poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428692/horse-riding-poster-templateView license
Farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey Street" in Campton, Kentucky. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey Street" in Campton, Kentucky. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322336/image-cow-plant-personFree Image from public domain license