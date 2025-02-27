rawpixel
Rice and papaya in the lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
American commodity, economy finance collage, editable design
Rice in a lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
American commodity, economy finance collage, editable design
Rice and papaya in the lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
PNG element American commodity, economy finance collage, editable design
Lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Puerto Rico
Vintage hits Facebook post template
Crane at a "central" sugar cane gathering place, San Sebastian vicinity, Puerto Rico
Business success Instagram post template, editable text
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Travel journal Facebook post template
Sugar cane worker in the rich field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
Burger set Instagram post template
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
Travel journal blog banner template
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Travel journal Facebook story template
Harvesting sugar cane in a burned field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico. Burning the sugar cane gets rid of the dense…
American business goals, economic growth collage, editable design
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Travel journal poster template
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Business news Instagram post template, editable text
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Fresh & natural food blog banner template
Sugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
American business goals, economic growth collage, editable design
Sugar cane workers resting at the noon hour, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
American healthcare medical line art collage, editable design
Man in a sugar cane field during harvest, Puerto Rico
American recession, economy finance collage, editable design
FSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…
Editable triangle flag mockup psd
Sugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
FSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
American business success, corporate photo collage, editable design
Man in a sugar-cane field during harvest, vicinity of Rio Piedras Puerto Rico
Organic fresh market blog banner template
Son of one of the FSA farmers on the Rio Piedras project who brought lunch to his father, working in the sugar cane field…
