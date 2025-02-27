rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A cross roads store, bar, "juke joint," and gas station in the cotton plantation area, Melrose, La.
Save
Edit Image
personcrossvintagepublic domainroadsretrounited statesfilm
Travel journal blog banner template
Travel journal blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122115/travel-journal-blog-banner-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Melrose, Natchitoches Parish. Louisiana crossroads store, bar "jook joint," and gas…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Melrose, Natchitoches Parish. Louisiana crossroads store, bar "jook joint," and gas…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12330636/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Travel journal Facebook story template
Travel journal Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122118/travel-journal-facebook-story-templateView license
Living quarters and "juke joint" for migratory workers, a slack season; Belle Glade, Fla.
Living quarters and "juke joint" for migratory workers, a slack season; Belle Glade, Fla.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501187/photo-image-wooden-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Travel journal poster template
Travel journal poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122116/travel-journal-poster-templateView license
Melrose, Natchitoches Parish. Louisiana crossroads store, bar "jook joint," and gas station, in cotton plantation area.…
Melrose, Natchitoches Parish. Louisiana crossroads store, bar "jook joint," and gas station, in cotton plantation area.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12329137/image-person-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits Facebook post template
Vintage hits Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView license
An old tenant house with a mud chimney and cotton growing up to its door, which is occupied by Mulattoes, Melrose, La.
An old tenant house with a mud chimney and cotton growing up to its door, which is occupied by Mulattoes, Melrose, La.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501078/photo-image-wooden-person-houseFree Image from public domain license
Travel journal Facebook post template
Travel journal Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986380/travel-journal-facebook-post-templateView license
migratory workers by a "juke joint" (), Belle Glade, Fla.
migratory workers by a "juke joint" (), Belle Glade, Fla.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502796/migratory-workers-juke-joint-belle-glade-flaFree Image from public domain license
Working women poster template
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss.
Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505344/marcella-plantation-mileston-missFree Image from public domain license
Urban fashion collection Instagram post template, editable text
Urban fashion collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908778/urban-fashion-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Migratory laborers outside of a "juke joint" during a slack season, Belle Glade, Fla.
Migratory laborers outside of a "juke joint" during a slack season, Belle Glade, Fla.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503089/photo-image-wooden-people-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Available in the app Instagram post template, editable text
Available in the app Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908786/available-the-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bayou Bourbeau plantation operated by Bayou Bourbeau Farmstead Association, a cooperative established through the…
Bayou Bourbeau plantation operated by Bayou Bourbeau Farmstead Association, a cooperative established through the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501084/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Summer fun park Instagram post template, editable text
Summer fun park Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908790/summer-fun-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502643/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain license
Sports fans community Instagram post template, editable text
Sports fans community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss. Delta
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss. Delta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505837/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-miss-deltaFree Image from public domain license
Success poster template, editable text and design
Success poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743283/success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Filling station and garage at Pie Town, New Mexico
Filling station and garage at Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501448/filling-station-and-garage-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Yellowstone Instagram post template, editable design
Yellowstone Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9460244/yellowstone-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502670/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903504/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505273/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain license
Retro film poster template, editable design and text
Retro film poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20856483/retro-film-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Chopping cotton, Greene County, Ga.
Chopping cotton, Greene County, Ga.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502974/chopping-cotton-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502649/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain license
US election Instagram post template
US election Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736531/election-instagram-post-templateView license
Southern U.S. ... Louisiana
Southern U.S. ... Louisiana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506474/southern-us-louisianaFree Image from public domain license
PNG element American healthcare, medical line art collage, editable design
PNG element American healthcare, medical line art collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903450/png-element-american-healthcare-medical-line-art-collage-editable-designView license
Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss.
Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508514/marcella-plantation-mileston-missFree Image from public domain license
Bears at Yellowstone story template, editable social media design
Bears at Yellowstone story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9463340/bears-yellowstone-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Melrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. "Trinity" barn by mulattoes' home in cotton plantation area. Sourced from the…
Melrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. "Trinity" barn by mulattoes' home in cotton plantation area. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12331653/image-plant-grass-skyFree Image from public domain license
Bears at Yellowstone Instagram post template, editable design
Bears at Yellowstone Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9460247/bears-yellowstone-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Melrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. "Trinity" barn by mulattoes' home in cotton plantation area. Sourced from the…
Melrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. "Trinity" barn by mulattoes' home in cotton plantation area. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12331650/image-plant-tree-woodFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918979/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Bayou Bourbeau plantation, a FSA cooperative, Natchitoches, La. A family () seated on the porch of a house
Bayou Bourbeau plantation, a FSA cooperative, Natchitoches, La. A family () seated on the porch of a house
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505899/photo-image-face-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain license