Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersoncrossvintagepublic domainroadsretrounited statesfilmA cross roads store, bar, "juke joint," and gas station in the cotton plantation area, Melrose, La.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 845 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4696 x 3308 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTravel journal blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122115/travel-journal-blog-banner-templateView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Melrose, Natchitoches Parish. Louisiana crossroads store, bar "jook joint," and gas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12330636/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122118/travel-journal-facebook-story-templateView licenseLiving quarters and "juke joint" for migratory workers, a slack season; Belle Glade, Fla.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501187/photo-image-wooden-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122116/travel-journal-poster-templateView licenseMelrose, Natchitoches Parish. Louisiana crossroads store, bar "jook joint," and gas station, in cotton plantation area.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12329137/image-person-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView licenseAn old tenant house with a mud chimney and cotton growing up to its door, which is occupied by Mulattoes, Melrose, La.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501078/photo-image-wooden-person-houseFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986380/travel-journal-facebook-post-templateView licensemigratory workers by a "juke joint" (), Belle Glade, Fla.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502796/migratory-workers-juke-joint-belle-glade-flaFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseMarcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505344/marcella-plantation-mileston-missFree Image from public domain licenseUrban fashion collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908778/urban-fashion-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMigratory laborers outside of a "juke joint" during a slack season, Belle Glade, Fla.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503089/photo-image-wooden-people-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseAvailable in the app Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908786/available-the-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBayou Bourbeau plantation operated by Bayou Bourbeau Farmstead Association, a cooperative established through the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501084/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseSummer fun park Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908790/summer-fun-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502643/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseSports fans community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss. Deltahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505837/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-miss-deltaFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743283/success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFilling station and garage at Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501448/filling-station-and-garage-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseYellowstone Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9460244/yellowstone-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502670/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903504/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505273/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseRetro film poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20856483/retro-film-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseChopping cotton, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502974/chopping-cotton-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502649/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseUS election Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736531/election-instagram-post-templateView licenseSouthern U.S. ... Louisianahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506474/southern-us-louisianaFree Image from public domain licensePNG element American healthcare, medical line art collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903450/png-element-american-healthcare-medical-line-art-collage-editable-designView licenseMarcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508514/marcella-plantation-mileston-missFree Image from public domain licenseBears at Yellowstone story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9463340/bears-yellowstone-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMelrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. "Trinity" barn by mulattoes' home in cotton plantation area. Sourced from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12331653/image-plant-grass-skyFree Image from public domain licenseBears at Yellowstone Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9460247/bears-yellowstone-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMelrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. "Trinity" barn by mulattoes' home in cotton plantation area. Sourced from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12331650/image-plant-tree-woodFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918979/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseBayou Bourbeau plantation, a FSA cooperative, Natchitoches, La. A family () seated on the porch of a househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505899/photo-image-face-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain license