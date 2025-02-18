Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegrasspalm treessceneryplanttreesskyoceanbuildingOn the coast of Puerto RicoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 856 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5424 x 3870 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBeach hotel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590873/beach-hotel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBurning a field of sugar cane, vicinity of Guanica. This destroys the leaves and makes it easier to cut the canehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503299/photo-image-cloud-scenery-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseTropical life Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667564/tropical-life-instagram-post-templateView licenseSugar cane land, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503068/sugar-cane-land-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseTropical getaway poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590809/tropical-getaway-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSouthwestern Puerto Rico in the vicinity of Guanicahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506534/southwestern-puerto-rico-the-vicinity-guanicaFree Image from public domain licenseParadise island poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665468/paradise-island-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePalm trees along the road, vicinity of Christiansted, Saint Croix, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505484/photo-image-background-clouds-grassFree Image from public domain licenseBeach vacation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665518/beach-vacation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCultivating tobacco at the Puerto Rico Reconstruction Administration experimental area, vicinity of Cayey, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508504/photo-image-scenery-buildings-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTropical vacation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667648/tropical-vacation-instagram-post-templateView licenseIn the flat cattle country in the south western tip of Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502824/the-flat-cattle-country-the-south-western-tip-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseSummer fashion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14694168/summer-fashion-instagram-post-templateView licensePuerto Rico, Dec. 1941, San Juanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505509/puerto-rico-dec-1941-san-juanFree Image from public domain licenseBeach getaway Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571949/beach-getaway-instagram-post-templateView licenseFederal housing project on the outskirts of the town of Yauco, Puerto Rico. About an acre of land for gardens is provided…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506536/photo-image-scenery-sky-housesFree Image from public domain licensePlaylist stream poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12990446/playlist-stream-poster-templateView licenseSugar cane land, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508221/sugar-cane-land-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseSummer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835532/summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseVicinity of Corozal, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506104/vicinity-corozal-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseBeach vacation Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12968529/beach-vacation-facebook-story-templateView licenseSmall farms in the hills, vicinity of Corozal, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502065/small-farms-the-hills-vicinity-corozal-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseBeach vacation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12968553/beach-vacation-instagram-post-templateView licensePuerto Rico, San Juanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503636/puerto-rico-san-juanFree Image from public domain licenseBeach therapy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571561/beach-therapy-instagram-post-templateView licenseA land and utility municipal housing project, Ponce, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503281/land-and-utility-municipal-housing-project-ponce-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseParty quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631505/party-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseA town in Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502938/town-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseSummer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571725/summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseSugar cane land, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501726/sugar-cane-land-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseBeach getaway editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632609/beach-getaway-editable-poster-templateView licenseChristiansted, Saint Croix, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505560/christiansted-saint-croix-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain licenseBeach getaway Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377245/beach-getaway-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA town in Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503561/town-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful sunsets Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479795/beautiful-sunsets-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFarm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503445/photo-image-dog-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable microbus mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712986/editable-microbus-mockup-designView licenseConnecticut town on the sea, probably Stoningtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502511/connecticut-town-the-sea-probably-stoningtonFree Image from public domain licensePlaylist stream Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18645238/playlist-stream-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFederal housing project on the outskirts of the town of Yauco, Puerto Rico. About an acre of land for gardens is provided…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503292/photo-image-clouds-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain license