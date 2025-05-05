Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegrassplantpersonmanvintagepublic domainclothingadultAt the Vermont state fair, Rutland, "backstage" at the "girlie" showView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 846 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5559 x 3919 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHappiness group of people huddle and smiling togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901404/happiness-group-people-huddle-and-smiling-togetherView licenseSide shows at the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505365/side-shows-the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness group of people huddle and smiling togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900942/happiness-group-people-huddle-and-smiling-togetherView licenseSide shows at the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505571/side-shows-the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness group of people huddle and smiling togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900883/happiness-group-people-huddle-and-smiling-togetherView license"Backstage" at the "girlie" show at the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503105/backstage-the-girlie-show-the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness group of people huddle and smiling togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901100/happiness-group-people-huddle-and-smiling-togetherView licenseBarker at the grounds of the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503315/barker-the-grounds-the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness group of people huddle and smiling togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901181/happiness-group-people-huddle-and-smiling-togetherView licenseAt the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502935/the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness group of people huddle and smiling togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900838/happiness-group-people-huddle-and-smiling-togetherView licenseSide shows at the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506228/side-shows-the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness group of people huddle and smiling togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901073/happiness-group-people-huddle-and-smiling-togetherView licenseDelta County Fair, Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501336/delta-county-fair-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness group of people huddle and smiling togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900820/happiness-group-people-huddle-and-smiling-togetherView license"Backstage" at the "girlie" show at the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506581/backstage-the-girlie-show-the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness group of people huddle and smiling togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900875/happiness-group-people-huddle-and-smiling-togetherView licenseView of the grounds at the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502491/view-the-grounds-the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAt the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502488/the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness group of people huddle and smiling togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901159/happiness-group-people-huddle-and-smiling-togetherView licenseDelta County Fair, Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508090/delta-county-fair-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAt the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501844/the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseGreen poster mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819546/green-poster-mockup-editable-designView licenseBarker at the grounds at the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502745/barker-the-grounds-the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseOn the ferris wheel at the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506014/the-ferris-wheel-the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDelta County Fair, Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503060/delta-county-fair-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness group of people huddle and smiling togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901125/happiness-group-people-huddle-and-smiling-togetherView license"Backstage" of the "girlie" show at the Rutland Fair. Vermont. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12325503/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseAt the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506113/the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrowd eating free barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502482/crowd-eating-free-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseFather playing with toddler son, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531461/father-playing-with-toddler-son-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseGroup of homesteaders in front of the bean house which was used for exhibit hall at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502474/photo-image-face-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCute senior couple doodle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9526933/cute-senior-couple-doodle-illustration-editable-designView licenseSide show at the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505380/side-show-the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain license