Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodenvintagepublic domainusafilmarchitecturefarmcolorGeneral Merchandise store, Main Street, Pie Town, New MexicoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 934 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7657 x 5959 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPhotography workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600278/photography-workshop-poster-templateView licenseMain Street, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502952/main-street-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licensePhotography workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600417/photography-workshop-poster-templateView licenseChurch, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501781/church-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licensePNG wooden gardening sign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10175950/png-wooden-gardening-sign-mockup-editable-designView licensePinto bean warehouse, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506602/pinto-bean-warehouse-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFilling station and garage at Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501448/filling-station-and-garage-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738037/livestock-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChurch at Pie Town, New Mexico. This building was a cooperative community enterprisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502718/photo-image-trees-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737929/organic-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMr. Leatherman, homesteader, with his work burros in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502048/photo-image-dog-horse-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseAgriculture & farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498164/agriculture-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe school at Pie Town, New Mexico is held in the Farm Bureau building, which was constructed by cooperative efforthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501591/photo-image-clouds-trees-skyFree Image from public domain licenseTractor for rent poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945284/tractor-for-rent-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGroup of homesteaders in front of the bean house which was used for exhibit hall at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502474/photo-image-face-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738039/livestock-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHomesteader and his children eating barbeque at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501722/homesteader-and-his-children-eating-barbeque-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738036/livestock-farming-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHarvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508085/harvesting-new-corn-from-the-field-jim-norris-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic farming Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737934/organic-farming-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRodeo at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501629/rodeo-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263007/organic-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSchool at Pie Town, New Mexico is held at the Farm Bureau Buildinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501613/school-pie-town-new-mexico-held-the-farm-bureau-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737962/organic-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMrs. Bill Stagg with state quilt which she made, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503127/mrs-bill-stagg-with-state-quilt-which-she-made-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738038/livestock-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseServing up the barbeque at the Pie Town, New Mexico, Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505835/serving-the-barbeque-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMr. Leatherman, homesteader, coming out of his dugout home, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505426/photo-image-trees-sky-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseWooden frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626911/wooden-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseDriving calves into the corral for roping at the rodeo of the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506097/photo-image-horses-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseJack Whinery, homesteader, and his family, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501518/jack-whinery-homesteader-and-his-family-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseWooden frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626917/wooden-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseDoor and window in a Spanish-American home, Costilla, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503005/door-and-window-spanish-american-home-costilla-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseTractor for rent Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824343/tractor-for-rent-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHome of Jim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503026/home-jim-norris-homesteader-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseTractor for rent Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778377/tractor-for-rent-instagram-post-templateView licenseMen in front of outdoor fire, Pie Town Fair, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502540/men-front-outdoor-fire-pie-town-fair-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license