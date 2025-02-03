rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Train and several sets of railroad tracks in the snow, Massachusetts
Save
Edit Image
vintagepublic domainsnowlandscapeusawinterfilmtrain
Traveler movie Instagram post template
Traveler movie Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437668/traveler-movie-instagram-post-templateView license
The freight house at a Chicago and Northwestern Railroad yard. In the foreground are old cars used as living quarters for…
The freight house at a Chicago and Northwestern Railroad yard. In the foreground are old cars used as living quarters for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504507/photo-image-house-vintage-carsFree Image from public domain license
Let is snow Instagram post template
Let is snow Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451867/let-snow-instagram-post-templateView license
Belt Railway, looking toward the west yard of clearing yard, taken from bridge of the hump, Chicago, Ill.
Belt Railway, looking toward the west yard of clearing yard, taken from bridge of the hump, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508641/photo-image-person-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Christmas getaway, editable blog banner template
Christmas getaway, editable blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16523172/christmas-getaway-editable-blog-banner-templateView license
General view of part of the South Water street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill. A C and O R.R.…
General view of part of the South Water street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill. A C and O R.R.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508553/photo-image-person-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain license
Train blog banner template
Train blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451902/train-blog-banner-templateView license
Santa Fe R.R. going through Yucca, Arizona; a watering and refueling stop
Santa Fe R.R. going through Yucca, Arizona; a watering and refueling stop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504275/santa-rr-going-through-yucca-arizona-watering-and-refueling-stopFree Image from public domain license
Railway travel blog banner template
Railway travel blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451895/railway-travel-blog-banner-templateView license
Railroad cars and factory buildings in Lawrence, Mass.
Railroad cars and factory buildings in Lawrence, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7492158/railroad-cars-and-factory-buildings-lawrence-massFree Image from public domain license
Cute Christmas illustration design element set, editable design
Cute Christmas illustration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16191677/cute-christmas-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
Train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508138/photo-image-blue-sky-houseFree Image from public domain license
Icy wonderland world Instagram post template
Icy wonderland world Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451859/icy-wonderland-world-instagram-post-templateView license
General view of part of the south Water street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill. A C and O R.R.…
General view of part of the south Water street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill. A C and O R.R.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506227/photo-image-person-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain license
Cute Christmas illustration design element set, editable design
Cute Christmas illustration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16191940/cute-christmas-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Santa Fe R.R. freight train about to leave for the West Coast from Corwith yard, Chicago, Ill.
Santa Fe R.R. freight train about to leave for the West Coast from Corwith yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505129/photo-image-steam-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690485/vintage-effectView license
General view of one of the classification yards of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad, Chicago, Ill.
General view of one of the classification yards of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505990/photo-image-steam-person-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Winter quote Facebook story template
Winter quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630820/winter-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Locomotives lined up for coal, sand and water at the coaling station in the 40th Street yard of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago…
Locomotives lined up for coal, sand and water at the coaling station in the 40th Street yard of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508619/photo-image-steam-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
National train day blog banner template
National train day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437432/national-train-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Santa Fe R.R. yards, Argentine, Kansas. Argentine yard is at Kansas City, Kansas
Santa Fe R.R. yards, Argentine, Kansas. Argentine yard is at Kansas City, Kansas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508029/photo-image-lights-dark-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Snow removal service Instagram post template, editable text
Snow removal service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543293/snow-removal-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
General view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso () yard, Chicago, Ill.
General view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso () yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503939/photo-image-sky-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Snow removal service Instagram post template, editable text
Snow removal service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173427/snow-removal-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
General view of one of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad yards, Chicago, Ill.
General view of one of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad yards, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503928/photo-image-vintage-world-war-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Railway travel blog banner template
Railway travel blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437431/railway-travel-blog-banner-templateView license
General view of part of the South Water street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill. A C and O R.R.…
General view of part of the South Water street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill. A C and O R.R.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508632/photo-image-background-person-buildingsFree Image from public domain license
Snow falls, light stays poster template, editable design and text
Snow falls, light stays poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611723/snow-falls-light-stays-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, a general view of a classification yard at Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, a general view of a classification yard at Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504488/photo-image-steam-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Let it snow poster template
Let it snow poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12944560/let-snow-poster-templateView license
Belt Railway, looking toward the west yard of clearing yard, taken from bridge of hump, Chicago, Ill.
Belt Railway, looking toward the west yard of clearing yard, taken from bridge of hump, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504218/photo-image-steam-person-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Film Grain Effect
Vintage Film Grain Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12692189/vintage-film-grain-effectView license
Trucks unloading at the inbound freight house of the Illinois Central Railroad, South Water Street freight terminal…
Trucks unloading at the inbound freight house of the Illinois Central Railroad, South Water Street freight terminal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508686/photo-image-house-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Extreme sports poster template, editable text and design
Extreme sports poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725311/extreme-sports-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
General view of one of the yards of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
General view of one of the yards of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502191/photo-image-sky-steam-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Snowflake quote Facebook story template
Snowflake quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630872/snowflake-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
General view of part of the South Water Street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill.
General view of part of the South Water Street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508856/photo-image-vintage-cars-waterFree Image from public domain license
Winter hiking trip poster template, editable text and design
Winter hiking trip poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490401/winter-hiking-trip-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
One of the yards of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad. On the right are three of the west coast…
One of the yards of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad. On the right are three of the west coast…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502170/photo-image-vintage-nature-world-warFree Image from public domain license