Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagehorsesanimalplantwoodenpeoplehousevintagenatureMountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 849 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4839 x 3423 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOld manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501439/photo-image-horses-animal-treesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseMountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501436/photo-image-horses-animal-treesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseMountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501443/photo-image-horse-animal-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseMountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503033/photo-image-horses-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseKnight's Journey fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664378/knights-journey-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseMountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502411/photo-image-horses-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHorse lovers poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377513/horse-lovers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503000/photo-image-horses-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502981/photo-image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377515/horse-riding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502455/photo-image-background-horses-cowFree Image from public domain license3D cute pig & horse in a barn editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458665/cute-pig-horse-barn-editable-remixView licenseMountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503017/photo-image-grass-horses-animalFree Image from public domain license3D cute pig & horse in a barn editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394875/cute-pig-horse-barn-editable-remixView licenseMountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502980/photo-image-grass-horses-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable baby and toddler toy design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15295524/editable-baby-and-toddler-toy-design-element-setView licenseMountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502953/photo-image-background-grass-horseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable baby and toddler toy design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15295526/editable-baby-and-toddler-toy-design-element-setView licenseFarmers and townspeople in center of town on Court day, Campton, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503065/farmers-and-townspeople-center-town-court-day-campton-kyFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: "Jockey" Street, near the courthouse. Here is where mountaineers and farmers trade…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322072/image-cow-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable baby and toddler toy design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15295523/editable-baby-and-toddler-toy-design-element-setView license"Jockey" Street, near the courthouse. Here is where mountaineers and farmers trade horses and mules. Campton, Wolfe County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322092/image-plant-person-horseFree Image from public domain licenseGirl riding tricycle, vintage collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559373/girl-riding-tricycle-vintage-collage-elementView licenseFarmers and townspeople in the center of town on court day, Campton, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506000/farmers-and-townspeople-the-center-town-court-day-campton-kyFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357240/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFarmers and townspeople in the center of town on Court Day, Campton, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502772/farmers-and-townspeople-the-center-town-court-day-campton-kyFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle mobile wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391183/farmers-lifestyle-mobile-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFarmers and townspeople in town on Court day, Campton, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505991/farmers-and-townspeople-town-court-day-campton-kyFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391018/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFarmers and townspeople in center of town on Court Day, Compton i.e. Campton, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501291/photo-image-people-men-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOld manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740474/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFarmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey Street" in Campton, Kentucky. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12330595/image-plant-person-horseFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391345/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey Street" in Campton, Kentucky]. Sourced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322377/image-plant-person-horseFree Image from public domain license