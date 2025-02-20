rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Save
Edit Image
grassplantskypeoplebuildingvintagenaturedesign
3D farm girl holding little pig editable remix
3D farm girl holding little pig editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394680/farm-girl-holding-little-pig-editable-remixView license
Families of migratory workers in front of their row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Families of migratory workers in front of their row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506617/photo-image-grass-plant-woodenFree Image from public domain license
3D Woman farmer holding baby pig editable remix
3D Woman farmer holding baby pig editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453768/woman-farmer-holding-baby-pig-editable-remixView license
Gardens are planted in front of the row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Gardens are planted in front of the row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503056/photo-image-sky-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
3D woman camping outdoors, travel editable remix
3D woman camping outdoors, travel editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395572/woman-camping-outdoors-travel-editable-remixView license
Boy building a model airplane while other children look on, FSA labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Boy building a model airplane while other children look on, FSA labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501519/photo-image-grass-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
3D family going on vacation editable remix
3D family going on vacation editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397002/family-going-vacation-editable-remixView license
Community clothesline, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Community clothesline, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503031/community-clothesline-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Editable microbus mockup design
Editable microbus mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712986/editable-microbus-mockup-designView license
Boys playing marbles, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Texas
Boys playing marbles, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502704/boys-playing-marbles-fsa-labor-camp-robstown-texasFree Image from public domain license
3D dairy cow at a farm editable remix
3D dairy cow at a farm editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397160/dairy-cow-farm-editable-remixView license
Boys flying a kite in front of community center, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Boys flying a kite in front of community center, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502463/boys-flying-kite-front-community-center-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357240/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Boys flying a kite in front of the community center, FSA camp, Robstown, Tex.
Boys flying a kite in front of the community center, FSA camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502467/boys-flying-kite-front-the-community-center-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Happy women's day poster template
Happy women's day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408455/happy-womens-day-poster-templateView license
Young woman at the community laundry on Saturday afternoon, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Young woman at the community laundry on Saturday afternoon, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501513/photo-image-hand-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable 3D middle-aged farmer cartoon illustration
Editable 3D middle-aged farmer cartoon illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12133069/editable-middle-aged-farmer-cartoon-illustrationView license
Child of a migratory farm laborer in the field during the harvest of the community center's cabbage crop, FSA labor camp…
Child of a migratory farm laborer in the field during the harvest of the community center's cabbage crop, FSA labor camp…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506144/photo-image-leaf-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer with cow, agriculture editable remix
3D farmer with cow, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398200/farmer-with-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Woman at the community laundry on Saturday afternoon, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Woman at the community laundry on Saturday afternoon, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503025/photo-image-wooden-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Boys sitting on truck parked at the FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Boys sitting on truck parked at the FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503012/boys-sitting-truck-parked-the-fsa-labor-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Summer quote Instagram story template
Summer quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729155/summer-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Migratory worker, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Migratory worker, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503004/migratory-worker-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Medieval life Instagram post template, editable text
Medieval life Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466183/medieval-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Boy building a model airplane as girl watches, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Boy building a model airplane as girl watches, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502825/boy-building-model-airplane-girl-watches-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397202/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView license
migratory workers by a "juke joint" (), Belle Glade, Fla.
migratory workers by a "juke joint" (), Belle Glade, Fla.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502796/migratory-workers-juke-joint-belle-glade-flaFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458712/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView license
migratory workers and one shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
migratory workers and one shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502404/migratory-workers-and-one-shack-belle-glade-flaFree Image from public domain license
3D drone delivery, technology editable remix
3D drone delivery, technology editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12396652/drone-delivery-technology-editable-remixView license
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health, but are still occupied by Migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health, but are still occupied by Migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502683/photo-image-palm-tree-plantFree Image from public domain license
Summer quote Instagram story template
Summer quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729152/summer-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
migratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
migratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503050/migratory-workers-shack-belle-glade-flaFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred modern house backdrop
Editable blurred modern house backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12162970/editable-blurred-modern-house-backdropView license
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health but are still occupied by migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health but are still occupied by migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502702/photo-image-grass-sky-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Love angel fantasy remix, editable design
Love angel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663570/love-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health but are still occupied by migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health but are still occupied by migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502557/photo-image-wooden-person-housesFree Image from public domain license
Hiking trails poster template, editable text and design
Hiking trails poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11914100/hiking-trails-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502649/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain license