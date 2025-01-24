Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodenpersonbuildingsmokevintagenaturefactorypublic domainTrucks outside of a starch factory, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. There were almost fifty trucks in the line. 