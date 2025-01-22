rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Harvesting sugar cane in a burned field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico. Burning the sugar cane gets rid of the dense…
Save
Edit Image
cowanimalsleavesplantsskypersonvintagenature
Vintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Burning a field of sugar cane, vicinity of Guanica. This destroys the leaves and makes it easier to cut the cane
Burning a field of sugar cane, vicinity of Guanica. This destroys the leaves and makes it easier to cut the cane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503299/photo-image-cloud-scenery-leavesFree Image from public domain license
3D dairy cow at a farm editable remix
3D dairy cow at a farm editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397160/dairy-cow-farm-editable-remixView license
Sugar cane worker in the rich field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane worker in the rich field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503141/sugar-cane-worker-the-rich-field-vicinity-guanica-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
African safari background, wild animal digital paint
African safari background, wild animal digital paint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044069/african-safari-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView license
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505373/photo-image-dog-blue-sky-grassFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397202/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505663/photo-image-cow-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458712/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Man in a sugar cane field during harvest, Puerto Rico
Man in a sugar cane field during harvest, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505577/man-sugar-cane-field-during-harvest-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
African buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
African buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661847/african-buffalo-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Rice and papaya in the lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
Rice and papaya in the lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503363/photo-image-plant-wood-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Student png sticker, mixed media editable design
Student png sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707267/student-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
Small farms in the southwest, Puerto Rico
Small farms in the southwest, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505975/small-farms-the-southwest-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Cow feed Facebook post template
Cow feed Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730564/cow-feed-facebook-post-templateView license
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503470/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer with cow, agriculture editable remix
3D farmer with cow, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398200/farmer-with-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503445/photo-image-dog-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain license
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView license
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506022/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Rescue center Instagram story template, editable text
Rescue center Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598014/rescue-center-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503071/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Hand holding leaf, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hand holding leaf, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361879/hand-holding-leaf-editable-clean-air-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Guanica, Puerto Rico (vicinity). An ox cart load of sugar cane ready to go to the loading station in a sugar field. Sourced…
Guanica, Puerto Rico (vicinity). An ox cart load of sugar cane ready to go to the loading station in a sugar field. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326232/image-cow-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
African buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
African buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661817/african-buffalo-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Rice in a lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
Rice in a lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505536/photo-image-hands-vintage-natureFree Image from public domain license
Cow cattle domestic animal nature remix, editable design
Cow cattle domestic animal nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661556/cow-cattle-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Children gathering potatoes on a large farm, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. Schools do not open until the…
Children gathering potatoes on a large farm, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. Schools do not open until the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503489/photo-image-person-vintage-natureFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208427/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView license
Sugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503336/sugar-cane-workers-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
3D Asian rice farmer, agriculture editable remix
3D Asian rice farmer, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393935/asian-rice-farmer-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Crane at a "central" sugar cane gathering place, San Sebastian vicinity, Puerto Rico
Crane at a "central" sugar cane gathering place, San Sebastian vicinity, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502833/photo-image-construction-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
3D dairy cow farm, agriculture editable remix
3D dairy cow farm, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397052/dairy-cow-farm-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Rice and papaya in the lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
Rice and papaya in the lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502457/photo-image-hands-person-manFree Image from public domain license
African buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
African buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661391/african-buffalo-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Typical southeastern Georgia farm with newly harvested field of oats
Typical southeastern Georgia farm with newly harvested field of oats
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506064/typical-southeastern-georgia-farm-with-newly-harvested-field-oatsFree Image from public domain license
Cow reading png sticker, mixed media editable design
Cow reading png sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707294/cow-reading-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
Cornshocks in mountain farm along the Skyline Drive in Virginia
Cornshocks in mountain farm along the Skyline Drive in Virginia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503433/cornshocks-mountain-farm-along-the-skyline-drive-virginiaFree Image from public domain license
Girl holding flower pot, Josef Rudolf Witzel's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Girl holding flower pot, Josef Rudolf Witzel's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542046/png-adult-animal-artView license
Cultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. Croix
Cultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. Croix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501737/photo-image-plants-sky-personFree Image from public domain license