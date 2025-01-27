rawpixel
Mrs. Jim Norris with homegrown cabbage, one of the many vegetables which the homesteaders grow in abundance, Pie Town, New…
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
Mrs. Norris with homegrown cabbage, one of the many vegetables which the homesteaders grow in abundance, Pie Town, New Mexico
Editable 3D middle-aged farmer cartoon illustration
Son of Jim Norris, homesteader, tying corn into bundles, Pie Town, New Mexico
3D farmer using tablet, smart agriculture editable remix
Jim Norris, homesteader, cutting a head of cabbage, Pie Town, New Mexico
3D farmer using tablet, smart agriculture editable remix
Jack Whinery and Jim Norris, homesteaders, looking at roots of stalk of corn, Pie Town, New Mexico
Interactive exhibition ticket template, editable design
Bill Stagg, homesteader, with pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexico
Simple life book cover template, editable design
Bill Stagg turning up his beans, Pie Town, New Mexico. He will next pile them for curing
Hand holding leaf, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pinto beans, main crop at Pie Town, New Mexico
3D farmer girl holding potato crate editable remix
Harvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexico
Hand holding leaf png, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, tying up cauliflower, Pie Town, New Mexico
3D farmer girl holding potato crate editable remix
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Harvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexico
Rice blog banner template
Jim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
Love angel fantasy remix, editable design
Jack Whinery, homesteader, repairing fence which he built with slabs, Pie Town, New Mexico
Women's history month poster template
Chopping cotton, Greene County, Ga.
Traditional farming Instagram post template
Farm Security Administration borrower cultivating his sugar cane field, vicinity of Frederiksted, St. Croix, Virgin Islands.…
Samurai master fantasy remix, editable design
Harvesting corn, Pie Town, New Mexico
Rice Instagram post template, editable text
Child of a migratory farm laborer in the field during the harvest of the community center's cabbage crop, FSA labor camp…
Vintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.
Nutrition facts Facebook post template
Day-laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
Editable blurred vineyard backdrop
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
