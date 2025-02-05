rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health, but are still occupied by Migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Save
Edit Image
palm treeplanttreewoodenpersonhousebuildingvintage
Editable microbus mockup design
Editable microbus mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712986/editable-microbus-mockup-designView license
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health but are still occupied by migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health but are still occupied by migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502557/photo-image-wooden-person-housesFree Image from public domain license
Minimal bathroom with bath tub editable mockup, home interior
Minimal bathroom with bath tub editable mockup, home interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683146/minimal-bathroom-with-bath-tub-editable-mockup-home-interiorView license
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health but are still occupied by migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health but are still occupied by migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502702/photo-image-grass-sky-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Brown wall interior design mockup, editable design
Brown wall interior design mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670214/brown-wall-interior-design-mockup-editable-designView license
Shacks condemned by Board of Health, formerly () occupied by migrant workers and pickers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Shacks condemned by Board of Health, formerly () occupied by migrant workers and pickers, Belle Glade, Fla.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505314/photo-image-building-vintage-hutFree Image from public domain license
Bathroom wall mockup, tropical wildlife, editable design
Bathroom wall mockup, tropical wildlife, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8824572/bathroom-wall-mockup-tropical-wildlife-editable-designView license
migratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
migratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503050/migratory-workers-shack-belle-glade-flaFree Image from public domain license
Private villa blog banner template
Private villa blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599128/private-villa-blog-banner-templateView license
migratory workers by a "juke joint" (), Belle Glade, Fla.
migratory workers by a "juke joint" (), Belle Glade, Fla.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502796/migratory-workers-juke-joint-belle-glade-flaFree Image from public domain license
Summer Instagram post template, editable text
Summer Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460648/summer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Living quarters and "juke joint" for migratory workers, a slack season; Belle Glade, Fla.
Living quarters and "juke joint" for migratory workers, a slack season; Belle Glade, Fla.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501187/photo-image-wooden-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Egypt Instagram post template, editable text
Egypt Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377811/egypt-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
migratory workers and one shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
migratory workers and one shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502404/migratory-workers-and-one-shack-belle-glade-flaFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame interior mockup design
Editable picture frame interior mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12217497/editable-picture-frame-interior-mockup-designView license
Shacks of migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Shacks of migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502984/shacks-migratory-workers-belle-glade-flaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic bathroom interior remix
Aesthetic bathroom interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12825931/aesthetic-bathroom-interior-remixView license
migratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
migratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505935/migratory-workers-shack-belle-glade-flaFree Image from public domain license
Hotel Instagram post template, editable text
Hotel Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12483922/hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Migratory laborers outside of a "juke joint" during a slack season, Belle Glade, Fla.
Migratory laborers outside of a "juke joint" during a slack season, Belle Glade, Fla.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503089/photo-image-wooden-people-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Summer quote Instagram story template
Summer quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728749/summer-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Children of migrant packing house workers in front of metal shelters at Osceola migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm…
Children of migrant packing house workers in front of metal shelters at Osceola migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12332684/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman's day off background, aesthetic weekend illustration, editable design
Woman's day off background, aesthetic weekend illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892035/womans-day-off-background-aesthetic-weekend-illustration-editable-designView license
Children of migrant packing house workers in front of metal shelters at Osceola migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm…
Children of migrant packing house workers in front of metal shelters at Osceola migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12332975/image-people-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pool party Instagram post template
Pool party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569931/pool-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Houses condemned by board of health still occupied by migratory workers. Belle Glade, Florida. Sourced from the Library of…
Houses condemned by board of health still occupied by migratory workers. Belle Glade, Florida. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12332267/image-sky-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Real estate advertisement Facebook post template
Real estate advertisement Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986064/real-estate-advertisement-facebook-post-templateView license
Houses condemned by board of health still lived in by migratory laborers. Belle Glade, Florida. Sourced from the Library of…
Houses condemned by board of health still lived in by migratory laborers. Belle Glade, Florida. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12332742/image-person-public-domain-housesFree Image from public domain license
Dream house Facebook post template
Dream house Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986079/dream-house-facebook-post-templateView license
Osceola migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm Security Administration). Belle Glade, Florida. Sourced from the Library of…
Osceola migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm Security Administration). Belle Glade, Florida. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12332765/image-plant-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
Editable living room interior mockup design
Editable living room interior mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12215848/editable-living-room-interior-mockup-designView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Showers for both babies and older children and for parents and complete laundry…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Showers for both babies and older children and for parents and complete laundry…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12330134/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665061/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Metal shelters for migratory vegetable pickers. Okeechobee migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm Security…
Metal shelters for migratory vegetable pickers. Okeechobee migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm Security…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12332753/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Home Instagram post template, editable text
Home Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12483872/home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Housing for Migratory Vegetable Pickers, Osceola Labor Camps, Built by FSA, Belle Glade, Florida by Marion Post Wolcott
Housing for Migratory Vegetable Pickers, Osceola Labor Camps, Built by FSA, Belle Glade, Florida by Marion Post Wolcott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14248548/photo-image-person-grass-skyFree Image from public domain license
Oceanside home Facebook post template
Oceanside home Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038280/oceanside-home-facebook-post-templateView license
Metal shelters for agricultural works. Osceola migratory labor camp. Belle Glade, Florida. Sourced from the Library of…
Metal shelters for agricultural works. Osceola migratory labor camp. Belle Glade, Florida. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12332276/image-plant-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
Summer quote Instagram story template
Summer quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728741/summer-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Shacks condemned by board of health, formerly lived in by migratory workers and pickers. Belle Glade, Florida. Sourced from…
Shacks condemned by board of health, formerly lived in by migratory workers and pickers. Belle Glade, Florida. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12330125/image-cloud-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license