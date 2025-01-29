rawpixel
Looking down the valley toward Ouray from the Camp Bird Mine, Ouray County, Colorado.
Swan couple animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661681/swan-couple-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Million dollar highway U.S. 550 is cut through massive rocks in Ouray County, Colorado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505268/photo-image-cloud-scenery-plantFree Image from public domain license
Hummingbird animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661600/hummingbird-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Mill at the Camp Bird Mine, Ouray County, Colorado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505495/mill-the-camp-bird-mine-ouray-county-coloradoFree Image from public domain license
Hummingbird flying animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661586/hummingbird-flying-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Bands of sheep on the Gravelly Range at the foot of Black Butte, Madison County, Montana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507108/photo-image-clouds-blue-skyFree Image from public domain license
Parrot animal macaw bird nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661079/parrot-animal-macaw-bird-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Small farms in the hills, vicinity of Corozal, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502065/small-farms-the-hills-vicinity-corozal-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Parrot animal macaw bird nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661923/parrot-animal-macaw-bird-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Detail of the mill at the Camp Bird Mine, Ouray County, Colorado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501489/detail-the-mill-the-camp-bird-mine-ouray-county-coloradoFree Image from public domain license
Scarlet Macaw parrot nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661399/scarlet-macaw-parrot-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Development at the site of the mill for the Mouat Chromite mine, Stillwater County, Montana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505351/photo-image-scenery-vintage-mountainFree Image from public domain license
African safari background, wild animal digital paint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044069/african-safari-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView license
Old lead mines here have been reopened, Creede, Colo. Creede for many years was "a ghost town," but has resumed the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503782/photo-image-scenery-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pegasus in a sky fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664878/pegasus-sky-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Mill at the Camp Bird Mine, Ouray County, Colorado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505961/mill-the-camp-bird-mine-ouray-county-coloradoFree Image from public domain license
Pegasus in a forest fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664440/pegasus-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Bands of sheep i.e. cattle on the Gravelly Range at the foot of Black Butte, Madison County, Montana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505575/photo-image-cloud-grass-cowFree Image from public domain license
Peaceful beach png hexagonal sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239535/peaceful-beach-png-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
Vicinity of Corozal, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506104/vicinity-corozal-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Glitch game scenery, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615392/glitch-game-scenery-editable-designView license
Mountain streams in Ouray County, Colorado run yellow because of the tailings from the gold mills
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502728/photo-image-scenery-plant-treesFree Image from public domain license
Parrot fly animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661906/parrot-fly-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Farmland in the vicinity of Mt. Sneffels, Ouray County, Colorado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502973/farmland-the-vicinity-mt-sneffels-ouray-county-coloradoFree Image from public domain license
Red parrots animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661528/red-parrots-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Farmland in the vicinity of Mt. Sneffels, Ouray County, Colorado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502490/farmland-the-vicinity-mt-sneffels-ouray-county-coloradoFree Image from public domain license
Snowy owl flying animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661876/snowy-owl-flying-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
White Mountains National Forest, New Hampshire
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504443/white-mountains-national-forest-new-hampshireFree Image from public domain license
Editable woodland design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368203/editable-woodland-design-element-setView license
A church in a corn field, Manning, S.C.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501415/church-corn-field-manning-scFree Image from public domain license
Parrot animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661151/parrot-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Main Street, Creede, Colorado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505767/main-street-creede-coloradoFree Image from public domain license
Red parrots animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661622/red-parrots-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Sugar cane land, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503068/sugar-cane-land-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Fairy tale castle fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663764/fairy-tale-castle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Questa, Taos County, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508842/questa-taos-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
African meerkats background, wild animal digital paint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044228/african-meerkats-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView license
Bands of sheep on the Gravelly Range at the foot of Black Butte, Madison County, Montana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508072/photo-image-cloud-grass-horseFree Image from public domain license
Swans animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661544/swans-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
A train bringing copper ore out of the mine, Ducktown, Tenn. Fumes from smelting copper for sulfuric acid have destroyed all…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502390/photo-image-scenery-sky-buildingFree Image from public domain license