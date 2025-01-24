rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Boys playing marbles, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Texas
Save
Edit Image
woodenpersonbuildingmanvintagenaturemarblespublic domain
Happy Easter Instagram post template
Happy Easter Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459951/happy-easter-instagram-post-templateView license
Boy building a model airplane while other children look on, FSA labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Boy building a model airplane while other children look on, FSA labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501519/photo-image-grass-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
Easter time Instagram post template
Easter time Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459927/easter-time-instagram-post-templateView license
Boys flying a kite in front of community center, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Boys flying a kite in front of community center, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502463/boys-flying-kite-front-community-center-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12592260/visit-india-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Boys sitting on truck parked at the FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Boys sitting on truck parked at the FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503012/boys-sitting-truck-parked-the-fsa-labor-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12763906/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView license
Families of migratory workers in front of their row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Families of migratory workers in front of their row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506617/photo-image-grass-plant-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Taj Mahal Instagram post template, editable text
Taj Mahal Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12593517/taj-mahal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Child of a migratory farm laborer in the field during the harvest of the community center's cabbage crop, FSA labor camp…
Child of a migratory farm laborer in the field during the harvest of the community center's cabbage crop, FSA labor camp…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506144/photo-image-leaf-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView license
Migratory worker, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Migratory worker, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503004/migratory-worker-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Virtual workshop flyer, editable template
Virtual workshop flyer, editable template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7694192/virtual-workshop-flyer-editable-templateView license
Boys flying a kite in front of the community center, FSA camp, Robstown, Tex.
Boys flying a kite in front of the community center, FSA camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502467/boys-flying-kite-front-the-community-center-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Virtual workshop, editable poster template
Virtual workshop, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7694139/virtual-workshop-editable-poster-templateView license
Woman at the community laundry on Saturday afternoon, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Woman at the community laundry on Saturday afternoon, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503025/photo-image-wooden-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394599/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView license
Young woman at the community laundry on Saturday afternoon, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Young woman at the community laundry on Saturday afternoon, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501513/photo-image-hand-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458058/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView license
Gardens are planted in front of the row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Gardens are planted in front of the row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503056/photo-image-sky-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Community clothesline, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Community clothesline, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503031/community-clothesline-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Editable man in living room, Japanese remixed design
Editable man in living room, Japanese remixed design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790354/editable-man-living-room-japanese-remixed-designView license
Row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
Row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502545/row-shelters-fsa-labor-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Wooden architecture poster template
Wooden architecture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038873/wooden-architecture-poster-templateView license
Migratory laborers outside of a "juke joint" during a slack season, Belle Glade, Fla.
Migratory laborers outside of a "juke joint" during a slack season, Belle Glade, Fla.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503089/photo-image-wooden-people-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Migrant children in Farm Security Administration (FSA) migratory labor camp. Note type of boots worn by boy shooting marbles…
Migrant children in Farm Security Administration (FSA) migratory labor camp. Note type of boots worn by boy shooting marbles…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244792/photo-image-people-marbles-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Boy building a model airplane as girl watches, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Boy building a model airplane as girl watches, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502825/boy-building-model-airplane-girl-watches-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Playing marbles. FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp, Robstown, Texas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Playing marbles. FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp, Robstown, Texas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12325118/image-face-person-shirtFree Image from public domain license
Virtual workshop Twitter ad template, editable text
Virtual workshop Twitter ad template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7694175/virtual-workshop-twitter-template-editable-textView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tulare County. Farm Security Administration (FSA) camp for migrant agricultural…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tulare County. Farm Security Administration (FSA) camp for migrant agricultural…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108276/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Virtual workshop Twitter header template, editable text
Virtual workshop Twitter header template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7694404/virtual-workshop-twitter-header-template-editable-textView license
Japanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.
Japanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508697/photo-image-plant-people-manFree Image from public domain license
3D couple reading at library editable remix
3D couple reading at library editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397251/couple-reading-library-editable-remixView license
Third grade, elementary school, FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp, Weslaco, Texas
Third grade, elementary school, FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp, Weslaco, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108548/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Marble time in Farm Security Administration (FSA) migratory labor camp (emergency). Plenty of space to play and plenty of…
Marble time in Farm Security Administration (FSA) migratory labor camp (emergency). Plenty of space to play and plenty of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244965/photo-image-people-grass-spaceFree Image from public domain license