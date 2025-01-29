rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mountain streams in Ouray County, Colorado run yellow because of the tailings from the gold mills
Save
Edit Image
sceneryplanttreesforestvintagegoldmountainnature
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003020/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license
Mill at the Camp Bird Mine, Ouray County, Colorado
Mill at the Camp Bird Mine, Ouray County, Colorado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505495/mill-the-camp-bird-mine-ouray-county-coloradoFree Image from public domain license
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003026/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license
Detail of the mill at the Camp Bird Mine, Ouray County, Colorado
Detail of the mill at the Camp Bird Mine, Ouray County, Colorado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501489/detail-the-mill-the-camp-bird-mine-ouray-county-coloradoFree Image from public domain license
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003021/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license
Looking down the valley toward Ouray from the Camp Bird Mine, Ouray County, Colorado.
Looking down the valley toward Ouray from the Camp Bird Mine, Ouray County, Colorado.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502699/photo-image-blue-sky-scenery-plantFree Image from public domain license
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003018/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license
Mill at the Camp Bird Mine, Ouray County, Colorado
Mill at the Camp Bird Mine, Ouray County, Colorado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505961/mill-the-camp-bird-mine-ouray-county-coloradoFree Image from public domain license
Wanderlust aesthetic poster template, editable text
Wanderlust aesthetic poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18786567/wanderlust-aesthetic-poster-template-editable-textView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Road to Camp Bird mines and mills. Ouray County, Colorado. Camp Bird is the historical…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Road to Camp Bird mines and mills. Ouray County, Colorado. Camp Bird is the historical…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12144007/image-plant-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003027/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license
Long Bell Lumber Company, Cowlitz County, Washington. Timber superintendent inspecting fallen fir tree by Russell Lee
Long Bell Lumber Company, Cowlitz County, Washington. Timber superintendent inspecting fallen fir tree by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12144178/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003023/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license
Wood wilderness outdoors forest.
Wood wilderness outdoors forest.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12022832/image-white-background-paperView license
Editable Nature mountain design element set
Editable Nature mountain design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322271/editable-nature-mountain-design-element-setView license
Unloading gravel to be used in mine building construction, Ouray County, Colorado by Russell Lee
Unloading gravel to be used in mine building construction, Ouray County, Colorado by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12171683/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Parrot animal macaw bird nature remix, editable design
Parrot animal macaw bird nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661079/parrot-animal-macaw-bird-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Moreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexico
Moreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504407/moreno-valley-colfax-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Improvised protection for a stream bank, Ridgway, Colorado
Improvised protection for a stream bank, Ridgway, Colorado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505856/improvised-protection-for-stream-bank-ridgway-coloradoFree Image from public domain license
Mountain landscape border background, vintage nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mountain landscape border background, vintage nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708738/png-art-blank-space-borderView license
Million dollar highway U.S. 550 is cut through massive rocks in Ouray County, Colorado
Million dollar highway U.S. 550 is cut through massive rocks in Ouray County, Colorado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505268/photo-image-cloud-scenery-plantFree Image from public domain license
Winter landscape border, editable design element remix set
Winter landscape border, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381214/winter-landscape-border-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Farmland in the vicinity of Mt. Sneffels, Ouray County, Colorado
Farmland in the vicinity of Mt. Sneffels, Ouray County, Colorado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502490/farmland-the-vicinity-mt-sneffels-ouray-county-coloradoFree Image from public domain license
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003019/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license
Grant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Loading logs on flatcar by Russell Lee
Grant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Loading logs on flatcar by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152439/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable embroidery nature design element set
Editable embroidery nature design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506416/editable-embroidery-nature-design-element-setView license
Grant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Logs by Russell Lee
Grant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Logs by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152167/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Film Grain Effect
Vintage Film Grain Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696509/vintage-film-grain-effectView license
Mountain stream and road. Ouray County, Colorado by Russell Lee
Mountain stream and road. Ouray County, Colorado by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12144296/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Mountain landscape border background, vintage nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mountain landscape border background, vintage nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708737/png-art-blank-space-borderView license
PNG Wood wilderness outdoors forest.
PNG Wood wilderness outdoors forest.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12072164/png-white-background-paperView license
Editable embroidery nature design element set
Editable embroidery nature design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15505854/editable-embroidery-nature-design-element-setView license
Farmland in the vicinity of Mt. Sneffels, Ouray County, Colorado
Farmland in the vicinity of Mt. Sneffels, Ouray County, Colorado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502973/farmland-the-vicinity-mt-sneffels-ouray-county-coloradoFree Image from public domain license
Winter landscape border, editable design element remix set
Winter landscape border, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381222/winter-landscape-border-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Kalispell, Montana. Flathead valley special area project. WPA (Work Projects Administration) privies built at FSA (Farm…
Kalispell, Montana. Flathead valley special area project. WPA (Work Projects Administration) privies built at FSA (Farm…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12334319/image-plant-forest-treeFree Image from public domain license
Mountain peak element set, editable design
Mountain peak element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000068/mountain-peak-element-set-editable-designView license
Collier Mt. from Peru Fork. [Snake River, Colorado] by Joseph Collier
Collier Mt. from Peru Fork. [Snake River, Colorado] by Joseph Collier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14290580/collier-mt-from-peru-fork-snake-river-colorado-joseph-collierFree Image from public domain license
Editable Nature mountain design element set
Editable Nature mountain design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322308/editable-nature-mountain-design-element-setView license
A Rift in the Rocks, Glen Eyrie. [Manitou, Colorado] by Joseph Collier
A Rift in the Rocks, Glen Eyrie. [Manitou, Colorado] by Joseph Collier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14290509/rift-the-rocks-glen-eyrie-manitou-colorado-joseph-collierFree Image from public domain license