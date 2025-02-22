Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandspersonvintageearthnaturepublic domainsoilgreenPinto beans, main crop at Pie Town, New MexicoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 849 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4881 x 3454 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEarth day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140818/earth-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBill Stagg, homesteader, with pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505950/bill-stagg-homesteader-with-pinto-beans-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseArbor day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140827/arbor-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBill Stagg turning up his beans, Pie Town, New Mexico. He will next pile them for curinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501550/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseSave earth Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065025/save-earth-facebook-post-templateView licenseSon of Jim Norris, homesteader, tying corn into bundles, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503057/son-jim-norris-homesteader-tying-corn-into-bundles-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseProtect the environment Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065021/protect-the-environment-facebook-post-templateView licenseMrs. Jim Norris with homegrown cabbage, one of the many vegetables which the homesteaders grow in abundance, Pie Town, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502572/photo-image-plants-sky-personFree Image from public domain licensePlant more trees, editable sustainability word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214721/plant-more-trees-editable-sustainability-word-remixView licenseJim Norris, homesteader, cutting a head of cabbage, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501692/jim-norris-homesteader-cutting-head-cabbage-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licensePlant more trees 3D remix, editable sustainability designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209652/plant-more-trees-remix-editable-sustainability-designView licenseBill Stagg turning up pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501707/bill-stagg-turning-pinto-beans-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseHand cupping plant, environment 3D remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798986/hand-cupping-plant-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseMrs. Norris with homegrown cabbage, one of the many vegetables which the homesteaders grow in abundance, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503109/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment conservation earth day remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943444/environment-conservation-earth-day-remixView licenseMr. Leatherman, homesteader, tying up cauliflower, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505377/mr-leatherman-homesteader-tying-cauliflower-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseGreen impact blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451900/green-impact-blog-banner-templateView licenseJack Whinery and Jim Norris, homesteaders, looking at roots of stalk of corn, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501790/photo-image-plants-person-menFree Image from public domain licensePlant a tree Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11681302/plant-tree-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHarvesting corn, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501562/harvesting-corn-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseHand cupping plant, environment 3D remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230687/hand-cupping-plant-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseField of beans and farmstead of Bill Stagg, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501588/field-beans-and-farmstead-bill-stagg-homesteader-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment & nature Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11678874/environment-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506057/jim-norris-homesteader-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseGreen impact Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270994/green-impact-instagram-post-templateView licenseHarvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501567/harvesting-new-corn-from-the-field-jim-norris-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseGreen impact Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506802/green-impact-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508697/photo-image-plant-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist woman flexing muscle editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9409013/png-aesthetic-art-botanicalView licenseFarm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503445/photo-image-dog-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseSapling & tree planting watercolor background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933462/sapling-tree-planting-watercolor-background-editable-designView licenseJack Whinery, homesteader, repairing fence which he built with slabs, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506288/photo-image-construction-trees-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSapling & reforestation watercolor background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889142/sapling-reforestation-watercolor-background-editable-designView licenseFSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506022/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseSapling & environment watercolor background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909019/sapling-environment-watercolor-background-editable-designView licenseHarvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508085/harvesting-new-corn-from-the-field-jim-norris-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseEarth day & tree Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614774/earth-day-tree-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChopping cotton, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502974/chopping-cotton-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licensePlanet quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630493/planet-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseFarm Security Administration borrower cultivating his sugar cane field, vicinity of Frederiksted, St. Croix, Virgin Islands.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505525/photo-image-background-plant-skyFree Image from public domain license