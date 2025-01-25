Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegrassplantfacepeoplemenvintagenaturepublic domainMen of the community of Pie Town, New Mexico eating at the barbequeView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 844 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4864 x 3423 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHappiness group of people huddle and smiling togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901125/happiness-group-people-huddle-and-smiling-togetherView licenseCrowd eating free barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502482/crowd-eating-free-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseFashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10233522/fashionable-t-shirt-mockup-editable-casual-wearView licenseGrace was said before the barbeque was served at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502701/grace-was-said-before-the-barbeque-was-served-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseHand pointing map background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976164/hand-pointing-map-background-editable-designView licenseServing up the barbeque at the Pie Town, New Mexico, Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505835/serving-the-barbeque-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseHand pointing map background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976166/hand-pointing-map-background-editable-designView licenseServing pinto beans at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair barbequehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501522/serving-pinto-beans-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fair-barbequeFree Image from public domain licenseRainy season insurance event poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543068/rainy-season-insurance-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSaying grace before the barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501572/saying-grace-before-the-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license3D editable little boy gardening remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398710/editable-little-boy-gardening-remixView licenseHomesteader and his children eating barbeque at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501722/homesteader-and-his-children-eating-barbeque-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseHomesteader feeding his daughter at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair free barbequehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503042/homesteader-feeding-his-daughter-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fair-free-barbequeFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531615/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGetting ready to serve the barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506162/getting-ready-serve-the-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseCutting the pies and cakes at the barbeque dinner, Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502816/cutting-the-pies-and-cakes-the-barbeque-dinner-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574213/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInitial pin souvenirs at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502898/initial-pin-souvenirs-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseGreen poster mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819546/green-poster-mockup-editable-designView licenseGroup of homesteaders in front of the bean house which was used for exhibit hall at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502474/photo-image-face-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain license3D man golfer, sports editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395241/man-golfer-sports-editable-remixView licenseMountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502980/photo-image-grass-horses-animalFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss png, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580513/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseRodeo at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501629/rodeo-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845471/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licenseFarmers and townspeople in the center of town on Court Day, Campton, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502772/farmers-and-townspeople-the-center-town-court-day-campton-kyFree Image from public domain licenseHappy senior couplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914374/happy-senior-coupleView licenseFarmers and townspeople in center of town on Court Day, Compton i.e. Campton, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501291/photo-image-people-men-vintageFree Image from public domain license3D Asian rice farmer, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464675/asian-rice-farmer-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseTying a ribbon on a calf's tail was one of the feature attractions at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair rodeohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501735/photo-image-grass-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseMountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503017/photo-image-grass-horses-animalFree Image from public domain licenseCute senior couple doodle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9526933/cute-senior-couple-doodle-illustration-editable-designView licenseMountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503033/photo-image-horses-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCute senior couple doodle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9385603/cute-senior-couple-doodle-illustration-editable-designView licenseDelta County Fair, Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508090/delta-county-fair-coloradoFree Image from public domain licensePark cleanup volunteers, editable aesthetic illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519894/park-cleanup-volunteers-editable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView licenseMountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502953/photo-image-background-grass-horseFree Image from public domain license