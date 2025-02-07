rawpixel
migratory workers by a "juke joint" (), Belle Glade, Fla.
Living quarters and "juke joint" for migratory workers, a slack season; Belle Glade, Fla.
Migratory laborers outside of a "juke joint" during a slack season, Belle Glade, Fla.
migratory workers and one shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
Shacks of migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health but are still occupied by migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
migratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health, but are still occupied by Migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
migratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health but are still occupied by migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Shacks condemned by Board of Health, formerly () occupied by migrant workers and pickers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Children of migrant packing house workers in front of metal shelters at Osceola migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm…
Children of migrant packing house workers in front of metal shelters at Osceola migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm…
Migratory laborers playing checkers in front of juke joint during slack season for vegetable pickers. Belle Glade, Florida.…
Metal shelters for migratory vegetable pickers. Okeechobee migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm Security…
Metal shelters for migratory vegetable pickers. Okeechobee migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm Security…
Children of migrant packing house workers in front of metal shelters at Osceola migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm…
Housing for Migratory Vegetable Pickers, Osceola Labor Camps, Built by FSA, Belle Glade, Florida by Marion Post Wolcott
Osceola migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm Security Administration). Belle Glade, Florida. Sourced from the Library of…
Labor home for agricultural workers in Okeechobee migratory labor camp. Belle Glade, Florida. Sourced from the Library of…
Metal shelters for agricultural workers at Osceola migratory labor camp. Belle Glade, Florida. Sourced from the Library of…
