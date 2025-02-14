rawpixel
Crane at a "central" sugar cane gathering place, San Sebastian vicinity, Puerto Rico
Safety vest mockup, editable design
Crane at a "central" gathering place for sugar cane crop, vicinity of San Sebastian, Puerto Rico
Construction services Facebook post template
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
General contractor Instagram post template
Spreading asbestos mixture on boiler of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street…
Construction service Instagram post template
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
Construction services Instagram post template
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
Construction Facebook post template
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…
Construction safety first Instagram post template, editable text
Working on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…
Construction safety first blog banner template, editable text
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Engineering Instagram post template
Children gathering potatoes on a large farm, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. Schools do not open until the…
Construction company Instagram post template
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, a "Hulett" unloader in operation, Cleveland, Ohio
Construction safety first Instagram story template, editable text
Sugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Construction safety first poster template, editable text and design
Day-laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
Construction ahead poster template
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Construction worker Instagram post template
Small farms in the southwest, Puerto Rico
Company vision Instagram post template
Rice and papaya in the lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
Company vision blog banner template
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, a "Hulett" ore unloader in operation, Cleveland, Ohio
3D construction worker holding tablet editable remix
Tightening a nut on a guide vane operating seromotor in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tennessee. Located 530…
Construction services Instagram post template
Cultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, Saint Croix
Construction safety Instagram post template, editable text
Sugar cane workers resting at the noon hour, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
