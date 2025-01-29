Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageblue skyconstructionskybuildingvintagewaterworld warpublic domainHiggins Industries, Inc., New Orleans, La., makes torpedo boats and other boats for the NavyView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 957 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9266 x 7387 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Coast Guard sentry stands watch over a new torpedo boat under construction at a southern shipyard. In addition to wooden…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508555/photo-image-construction-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoast Guardsman standing watch over 78-foot torpedo boat. Continual watch is kept. Higgins Industries, Inc., New Orleans, La.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503653/photo-image-construction-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licenseWorking with a sea-plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508067/working-with-sea-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView licenseProduction. Fifty-foot steel ramp boats. Steel ramp boats, fifty feet long, powered by twin diesel engines, are being made…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301944/image-person-tree-houseFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseMarine Sgt. at New Orleans, La.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503998/marine-sgt-new-orleans-laFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640941/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseMarine Sgt. at New Orleans, La.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503898/marine-sgt-new-orleans-laFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseIndustrial salvage. Marine iron and steel scrap. Steel for war production is saved by reconditioning the wooden tug…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306806/image-cloud-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseProduction. Fifty-foot steel ramp boats. Building construction goes on at a Southern boat building yard now producing large…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301882/image-people-sky-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseStop war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseMarine Sgt. at New Orleans, La.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508482/marine-sgt-new-orleans-laFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction safety first Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504866/construction-safety-first-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAviation cadets in training at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504232/aviation-cadets-training-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseSay No to war poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView licenseAs an NYA trainee working inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505593/photo-image-construction-planes-faceFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503829/photo-image-construction-building-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction safety first blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467386/construction-safety-first-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseProduction. Fifty-foot steel ramp boats. Working on the gunwale of a fifty-foot steel ramp boat used to land men, tanks and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307240/image-plant-person-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction safety first Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504871/construction-safety-first-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSailor mechanic inspecting a PBY plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503679/photo-image-blue-sky-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction safety first poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504869/construction-safety-first-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508068/fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638668/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseA sailor mechanic refueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502331/photo-image-plane-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseLoading a lake freighter with coal at the Pennsylvania R.R. coal docks, for shipment to other Great Lake ports, Sandusky…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509014/photo-image-sky-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseA C-87 transport plane, just off the assembly line, at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation field, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505729/photo-image-plane-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRemembering our soldiers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639139/remembering-our-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView licenseLoading coal into a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad docks, Sandusky, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502175/photo-image-person-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView licenseLoading new transport planes at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503852/photo-image-plant-planes-skyFree Image from public domain license