Higgins Industries, Inc., New Orleans, La., makes torpedo boats and other boats for the Navy
A Coast Guard sentry stands watch over a new torpedo boat under construction at a southern shipyard. In addition to wooden…
Coast Guardsman standing watch over 78-foot torpedo boat. Continual watch is kept. Higgins Industries, Inc., New Orleans, La.
Working with a sea-plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Production. Fifty-foot steel ramp boats. Steel ramp boats, fifty feet long, powered by twin diesel engines, are being made…
Marine Sgt. at New Orleans, La.
Marine Sgt. at New Orleans, La.
Industrial salvage. Marine iron and steel scrap. Steel for war production is saved by reconditioning the wooden tug…
Production. Fifty-foot steel ramp boats. Building construction goes on at a Southern boat building yard now producing large…
Marine Sgt. at New Orleans, La.
Aviation cadets in training at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
As an NYA trainee working inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus…
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
Production. Fifty-foot steel ramp boats. Working on the gunwale of a fifty-foot steel ramp boat used to land men, tanks and…
Sailor mechanic inspecting a PBY plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
A sailor mechanic refueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Loading a lake freighter with coal at the Pennsylvania R.R. coal docks, for shipment to other Great Lake ports, Sandusky…
A C-87 transport plane, just off the assembly line, at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation field, Fort Worth, Texas
Loading coal into a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad docks, Sandusky, Ohio
Loading new transport planes at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
