Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonmanvintagefurnituremusicalpublic domainportraitOrchestra at square dance in McIntosh County, OklahomaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 836 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4675 x 3258 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGroup of diverse people standinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912336/group-diverse-people-standingView licenseOrchestra during intermission at square dance; notice sweated shirt of host, McIntosh County, Oklahomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502496/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGroup of diverse people standinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912722/group-diverse-people-standingView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Guitar player and singers at play party in McIntosh County, Oklahoma. See general…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12146251/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people using digital deviceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913512/diverse-business-people-using-digital-devicesView licenseThe band at square dance in rural section of hills near McAlester, Pittsburg County, Oklahoma. Sharecropper's home by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12175350/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePortraits for men poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801285/portraits-for-men-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseScene at square dance, McIntosh County, Oklahomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501537/scene-square-dance-mcintosh-county-oklahomaFree Image from public domain licensePortraits for men flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801283/portraits-for-men-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseScene at square dance, McIntosh county, Oklahomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502552/scene-square-dance-mcintosh-county-oklahomaFree Image from public domain licensePortraits for men Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801278/portraits-for-men-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseScene at square dance in rural home in McIntosh County, Oklahomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501512/scene-square-dance-rural-home-mcintosh-county-oklahomaFree Image from public domain licensePortraits for men email header template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801279/portraits-for-men-email-header-template-editable-textView licenseRound dance between squares at dance in McIntosh County, Oklahomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503067/round-dance-between-squares-dance-mcintosh-county-oklahomaFree Image from public domain licenseMan of world Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623740/man-world-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseCouples at square dance, McIntosh County, Oklahomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505330/couples-square-dance-mcintosh-county-oklahomaFree Image from public domain licensePunk music festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11665057/punk-music-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Spanish-American musicians at fiesta, Taos, New Mexico] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12173124/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew song Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453334/new-song-instagram-post-templateView licenseCamp orchestra at dance on Saturday night at the Agua Fria migratory labor camp. Arizona by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12150838/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBecome a dj Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452546/become-instagram-post-templateView licenseMigrant boy removing guitar before they leave for California. At old homestead near Muskogee, Oklahoma by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12175115/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePortraits for men Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623742/portraits-for-men-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBoy playing and singing "Sipping cider through a straw" at pie supper in Muskogee County, Oklahoma. See general caption 24…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12143922/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePortraits for men social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623854/portraits-for-men-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseMusicians at the square dance. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12143832/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensechill aesthetic music Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454596/chill-aesthetic-music-instagram-post-templateView licenseMusicians at the square dance. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12150385/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845471/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licenseSpanish-American musicians at fiesta, Taos, New Mexico by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12173133/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseListening to music, colorful customizable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717162/listening-music-colorful-customizable-remix-designView licenseChildren asleep on bed during square dance, McIntosh County, Okla.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506613/children-asleep-bed-during-square-dance-mcintosh-county-oklaFree Image from public domain licensePortraits for men blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623859/portraits-for-men-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseMigrant boy playing the guitar on pallet while camped near Prague, Oklahoma. Lincoln County, Oklahoma by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12144108/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseLofi playlist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454599/lofi-playlist-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoodville, California. FSA (Farm Security Administration) farm workers' community. Musicians at the Saturday night dance by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151349/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro disco music Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453323/retro-disco-music-instagram-post-templateView licenseRevivalist singing at rally under trees in square, Saturday afternoon, Tahlequah, Oklahoma by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12170235/image-plant-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView licenseFarmer, his wife, and brother in close harmony. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12150708/image-person-art-living-roomFree Image from public domain license