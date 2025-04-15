rawpixel
Orchestra at square dance in McIntosh County, Oklahoma
Group of diverse people standing
Orchestra during intermission at square dance; notice sweated shirt of host, McIntosh County, Oklahoma
Group of diverse people standing
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Guitar player and singers at play party in McIntosh County, Oklahoma. See general…
The band at square dance in rural section of hills near McAlester, Pittsburg County, Oklahoma. Sharecropper's home by…
Scene at square dance, McIntosh County, Oklahoma
Scene at square dance, McIntosh county, Oklahoma
Scene at square dance in rural home in McIntosh County, Oklahoma
Round dance between squares at dance in McIntosh County, Oklahoma
Couples at square dance, McIntosh County, Oklahoma
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Spanish-American musicians at fiesta, Taos, New Mexico] by Russell Lee
Camp orchestra at dance on Saturday night at the Agua Fria migratory labor camp. Arizona by Russell Lee
Migrant boy removing guitar before they leave for California. At old homestead near Muskogee, Oklahoma by Russell Lee
Boy playing and singing "Sipping cider through a straw" at pie supper in Muskogee County, Oklahoma. See general caption 24…
Musicians at the square dance. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
Musicians at the square dance. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
Spanish-American musicians at fiesta, Taos, New Mexico by Russell Lee
Children asleep on bed during square dance, McIntosh County, Okla.
Migrant boy playing the guitar on pallet while camped near Prague, Oklahoma. Lincoln County, Oklahoma by Russell Lee
Woodville, California. FSA (Farm Security Administration) farm workers' community. Musicians at the Saturday night dance by…
Revivalist singing at rally under trees in square, Saturday afternoon, Tahlequah, Oklahoma by Russell Lee
Farmer, his wife, and brother in close harmony. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
