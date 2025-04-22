Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplanttreefacepeoplemanvintagefurniturepublic domainInitial pin souvenirs at the Pie Town, New Mexico FairView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 849 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4832 x 3417 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage elite life illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseMen in front of outdoor fire, Pie Town Fair, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502540/men-front-outdoor-fire-pie-town-fair-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845471/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licenseServing pinto beans at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair barbequehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501522/serving-pinto-beans-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fair-barbequeFree Image from public domain licenseOld married couple remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12826548/old-married-couple-remixView licenseMen of the community of Pie Town, New Mexico eating at the barbequehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502764/men-the-community-pie-town-new-mexico-eating-the-barbequeFree Image from public domain licenseHands presenting Earth, environment illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925966/hands-presenting-earth-environment-illustration-editable-designView licenseGroup of homesteaders in front of the bean house which was used for exhibit hall at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502474/photo-image-face-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseGarden therapy poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694378/garden-therapy-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSaying grace before the barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501572/saying-grace-before-the-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseGreen poster mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819622/green-poster-mockup-editable-designView licenseGetting ready to serve the barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506162/getting-ready-serve-the-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseSenior sorcerer fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664296/senior-sorcerer-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseGrace was said before the barbeque was served at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502701/grace-was-said-before-the-barbeque-was-served-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseHands of God and Adam background, vintage illustration by Michelangelo Buonarroti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775171/image-adult-art-close-upView licenseServing up the barbeque at the Pie Town, New Mexico, Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505835/serving-the-barbeque-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness group of people huddle and smiling togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901125/happiness-group-people-huddle-and-smiling-togetherView licenseCutting the pies and cakes at the barbeque dinner, Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502816/cutting-the-pies-and-cakes-the-barbeque-dinner-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925610/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseCrowd eating free barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502482/crowd-eating-free-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925588/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseChief clerk at gold mine. Mogollon, New Mexico by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151131/image-face-paper-handFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925622/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Stage driver making out express receipt. Pie Town, New Mexico] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12171057/image-face-paper-handFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man iPhone wallpaper, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9584934/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseMany automobiles were parked in the grove at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503021/many-automobiles-were-parked-the-grove-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseFashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320204/fashionable-t-shirt-mockup-editable-casual-wearView licenseVisitors to the fiesta, Taos, New Mexico by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12172011/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseSave Earth png sticker, Grant Wood's American Gothic mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703941/png-adult-aesthetic-artView licenseRodeo at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502774/rodeo-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseSkateboard competition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695488/skateboard-competition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFriends meeting at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501596/friends-meeting-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseSouth Africa poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488359/south-africa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStage driver making out express receipt. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12144765/image-face-paper-handFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people hanging out in a park illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327900/png-children-customizable-design-resourceView licenseDistributing surplus commodities, St. Johns, Ariz.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502498/distributing-surplus-commodities-st-johns-arizFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman in gray suit having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14938830/businessman-gray-suit-having-meeting-remixView licensePie Town, New Mexico, ... at the fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506543/pie-town-new-mexico-the-fairFree Image from public domain licenseMan biking in park illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234082/man-biking-park-illustrationView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mr. Keele taking crate of grapefruit from truck. General store, Pie Town, New Mexico]…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12170025/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license