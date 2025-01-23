rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
NYA employees receiving training in the Assembly and Repair Dept., U.S. Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Save
Edit Image
vintagefactoryworld warpublic domainusafilmfarmindustrial
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mrs. Doris Duke, who is 26 and a mother of one child, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs. Duke is a civil service worker in the…
Mrs. Doris Duke, who is 26 and a mother of one child, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs. Duke is a civil service worker in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506239/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817811/print-factory-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Working in the Assembly and Repair Dept. of the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Working in the Assembly and Repair Dept. of the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508438/photo-image-person-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817814/print-factory-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Learning to work a cutting machine, these two NYA employees receive training to fit them for important work, Corpus Christi…
Learning to work a cutting machine, these two NYA employees receive training to fit them for important work, Corpus Christi…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504165/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11249065/print-factory-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic in the Assembly and Repair Department at the Naval Air…
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic in the Assembly and Repair Department at the Naval Air…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508135/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Farming industry poster template, editable text and design
Farming industry poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817220/farming-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Women in white" doctor Navy planes (motors) at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mildred Webb, an NYA trainee at…
"Women in white" doctor Navy planes (motors) at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mildred Webb, an NYA trainee at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508655/photo-image-planes-face-personFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
A rivet is her fighting weapon. Oyida Peaks, daughter of a Navy lieutenant, one of many women taking NYA training to become…
A rivet is her fighting weapon. Oyida Peaks, daughter of a Navy lieutenant, one of many women taking NYA training to become…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504198/photo-image-face-person-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Working women poster template
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502278/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
Stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903746/stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Assembly and Repairs Dept. mechanic Mary Josephine Farley works on a Wright Whirlwind motor, Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi…
Assembly and Repairs Dept. mechanic Mary Josephine Farley works on a Wright Whirlwind motor, Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507088/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
As an NYA trainee working inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus…
As an NYA trainee working inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505593/photo-image-construction-planes-faceFree Image from public domain license
Stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
Stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910109/stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval Air Base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval Air Base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506383/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
Home repair service poster template, editable text & design
Home repair service poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369731/home-repair-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Formerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…
Formerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509225/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval air base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval air base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508865/photo-image-plane-face-personFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Bowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504213/photo-image-clouds-airplane-skyFree Image from public domain license
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView license
Bowen, a riveter, and Olsen, her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Bowen, a riveter, and Olsen, her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506443/photo-image-airplane-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Debt consolidation Instagram post template, editable text
Debt consolidation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12002108/debt-consolidation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis, senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Dept. of the Naval Air Base, talking with one of the…
Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis, senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Dept. of the Naval Air Base, talking with one of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502233/photo-image-airplane-person-manFree Image from public domain license
May day Facebook post template, editable design
May day Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176470/may-day-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
This sailor mechanic is inspecting a PBY plane at the Naval Air Base in Corpus Christi, Texas. The ship had been…
This sailor mechanic is inspecting a PBY plane at the Naval Air Base in Corpus Christi, Texas. The ship had been…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508060/photo-image-plane-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
May day social story template, editable Instagram design
May day social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588587/may-day-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Formerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…
Formerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503909/photo-image-plant-face-woodFree Image from public domain license
May day poster template, editable text and design
May day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11587257/may-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Painting the American insignia on airplane wings is a job that Mrs. Irma Lee McElroy, a former office worker, does with…
Painting the American insignia on airplane wings is a job that Mrs. Irma Lee McElroy, a former office worker, does with…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508172/photo-image-hand-airplane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Farming crisis poster template, editable text and design
Farming crisis poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756934/farming-crisis-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis has been appointed by civil service to be senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Department at…
Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis has been appointed by civil service to be senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Department at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504411/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
PNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
PNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903745/png-element-stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Working inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus Christi, Texas. As an…
Working inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus Christi, Texas. As an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503143/photo-image-construction-hand-planesFree Image from public domain license