rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Potato farms showing layout of land and buildings, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook, Me.
Save
Edit Image
scenerytreesforestbuildingsvintagenaturepublic domainlandscape
Editable forest silhouette design element set
Editable forest silhouette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183788/editable-forest-silhouette-design-element-setView license
Potato farm in Aroostook county, Me., after the potatoes have been harvested
Potato farm in Aroostook county, Me., after the potatoes have been harvested
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506119/potato-farm-aroostook-county-me-after-the-potatoes-have-been-harvestedFree Image from public domain license
Editable forest silhouette design element set
Editable forest silhouette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183785/editable-forest-silhouette-design-element-setView license
Farms in the Aroostook County, Me., Oct. 1940 : potatoes
Farms in the Aroostook County, Me., Oct. 1940 : potatoes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508188/farms-the-aroostook-county-me-oct-1940-potatoesFree Image from public domain license
Editable Nature mountain design element set
Editable Nature mountain design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322271/editable-nature-mountain-design-element-setView license
Potato farms in Aroostook County, Me.
Potato farms in Aroostook County, Me.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503171/potato-farms-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain license
Editable forest silhouette design element set
Editable forest silhouette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183527/editable-forest-silhouette-design-element-setView license
Potato farms in Aroostook County, Me.
Potato farms in Aroostook County, Me.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502524/potato-farms-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain license
Editable forest silhouette design element set
Editable forest silhouette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182745/editable-forest-silhouette-design-element-setView license
A horse-drawn digger in operation on a (potato) farm run by a French-Canadian, Caribou, Aroostook county, Me.
A horse-drawn digger in operation on a (potato) farm run by a French-Canadian, Caribou, Aroostook county, Me.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503472/photo-image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable forest silhouette design element set
Editable forest silhouette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183786/editable-forest-silhouette-design-element-setView license
Children gathering potatoes on a large farm, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. Schools do not open until the…
Children gathering potatoes on a large farm, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. Schools do not open until the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503489/photo-image-person-vintage-natureFree Image from public domain license
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003026/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license
Farms in the vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.
Farms in the vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502105/farms-the-vicinity-caribou-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain license
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003020/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license
A starch factory along the Aroostook River, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.
A starch factory along the Aroostook River, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503575/starch-factory-along-the-aroostook-river-caribou-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain license
Winter landscape border, editable design element remix set
Winter landscape border, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381214/winter-landscape-border-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Farm in the vicinity of Wallagrasse, Aroostook County, Me.
Farm in the vicinity of Wallagrasse, Aroostook County, Me.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506426/farm-the-vicinity-wallagrasse-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain license
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003021/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license
Farm in the vicinity of Van Buren, Aroostook County, Me.
Farm in the vicinity of Van Buren, Aroostook County, Me.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506198/farm-the-vicinity-van-buren-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain license
Winter landscape border, editable design element remix set
Winter landscape border, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381222/winter-landscape-border-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Trucks outside of a starch factory, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. There were almost fifty trucks in the line. Some had been…
Trucks outside of a starch factory, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. There were almost fifty trucks in the line. Some had been…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502556/photo-image-wooden-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Wanderlust aesthetic poster template, editable text
Wanderlust aesthetic poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18786567/wanderlust-aesthetic-poster-template-editable-textView license
Cherry orchards and farming land, Emmett, Idaho
Cherry orchards and farming land, Emmett, Idaho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505282/cherry-orchards-and-farming-land-emmett-idahoFree Image from public domain license
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003018/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license
Corn field, Ga.
Corn field, Ga.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506708/corn-field-gaFree Image from public domain license
Winter landscape border, editable design element remix set
Winter landscape border, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381305/winter-landscape-border-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Cherry orchards and farming land, Emmett, Idaho
Cherry orchards and farming land, Emmett, Idaho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505320/cherry-orchards-and-farming-land-emmett-idahoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Autumn forest design element set
Editable watercolor Autumn forest design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177754/editable-watercolor-autumn-forest-design-element-setView license
Mountain farm along Skyline Drive, Va.
Mountain farm along Skyline Drive, Va.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502762/mountain-farm-along-skyline-drive-vaFree Image from public domain license
Editable Nature mountain design element set
Editable Nature mountain design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322308/editable-nature-mountain-design-element-setView license
Sugar cane fields on the north-west part of the island, St. Croix island, Virgin Islands
Sugar cane fields on the north-west part of the island, St. Croix island, Virgin Islands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501786/photo-image-scenery-plant-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable Nature mountain design element set
Editable Nature mountain design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322304/editable-nature-mountain-design-element-setView license
Mountain farms along the Skyline Drive, Va.
Mountain farms along the Skyline Drive, Va.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503238/mountain-farms-along-the-skyline-drive-vaFree Image from public domain license
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003027/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license
Mountain farms along the Skyline Drive in Virginia
Mountain farms along the Skyline Drive in Virginia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502707/mountain-farms-along-the-skyline-drive-virginiaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Autumn forest design element set
Editable watercolor Autumn forest design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178434/editable-watercolor-autumn-forest-design-element-setView license
Landscape on the Jackson farm, vicinity of White Plains, Ga.
Landscape on the Jackson farm, vicinity of White Plains, Ga.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503421/landscape-the-jackson-farm-vicinity-white-plains-gaFree Image from public domain license
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
Landscape watercolor element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003023/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license
FSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…
FSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505591/photo-image-plants-trees-personFree Image from public domain license